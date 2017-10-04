Artfully Edmonds: ‘Dracula’ by Driftwood Players sets up season of suspense

Artfully Edmonds finds the news that Edmonds Driftwood Players is producing Steven Dietz’ Dracula absolutely exhilarating after traveling through the region once known as Transylvania five years ago.

Living in a town that celebrates fall and Halloween to the extent that Edmonds does, readers might easily guess what will eclipse our arts and events news this month. We can’t possibly get through the roster of Edmonds events taking place in October in one column – so come back next week when Artfully Edmonds will unveil more of what is making Edmonds such a hot “arts destination” for tens of thousands art and performance enthusiasts every year.

Taking the lead in mentions this week, besides Driftwood’s Dracula, is the upcoming Scarecrow Festival, sponsored by Edmonds Historical Museum; plus the just-announced news that Edmonds Center for the Arts (ECA) has booked Pink Martini for a special engagement the spring of 2018:

Thursday, Oct. 12

8 p.m.

Dracula

Adapted by Steven Dietz

Directed by Paul Fleming

Driftwood’s updated adaptation of Bran Stoker’s novel Dracula, by playwright Steven Dietz, restores the suspense and seduction of Stoker’s classic novel.

Remember how the story begins: As the shadowy Count Dracula begins to exert his will upon the residents of London, they try to piece together the clues of his appearances — in a desperate attempt to save themselves from a hideous fate.

Rich with both humor and horror, Dietz’ work “weaves a wickedly theatrical picture of Stoker’s famous vampire,” according to Dramatists Play Service.

Box office note: This production is part of The Players’ TIPs series (Theater of Intriguing Possibilities) and as such, the offer of reserved seating is not extended. Ticket holders have the freedom to choose their seats as they arrive for the show. The doors into the theater will open at 7:30 p.m.

According to the theatre’s bar manager, Kathleen Huston, The Players will be spicing up the bar during the run of Dracula by offering patrons “Zombie Zin” to sip before the show and during intermission. Artfully Edmonds is informed by Kathleen that “Zombie Zin is a California wine that has unique and edgy packaging, and that the color of the wine is in good taste, in keeping with the production.”

Retailers tell us that the label’s design gives us “a look into another world”. Obviously a Zinfandel, the flavors are “complex and rich” (kind of like Count Dracula himself). The word “succulent” figures prominently in the description of the blend. BwaHaHa, and all of that, Players!

And finally – a note of reassurance – “Zombie Zin” has Dracula’s stamp of approval.

Tickets for this theatrically fun show are available by calling The Players box office at 425-774-9600 or by visiting the troupe’s online ticket boo-th.

~ ~ ~ ~

Now through Oct. 31

Scarecrow Festival, sponsored by

Edmonds Historical Museum

My Edmonds News was the first news outlet to announce to the community the particulars of this year’s Scarecrow Festival.

It’s going to be scary, imaginative, whimsical and a crazy-great way to get out and about Edmonds to see what neighbors and businesses have come up with in their concept of “scarecrow”.

The “finish date” for entering your family’s — or organization’s — scarecrow is Sunday, Oct. 15; the voting begins Monday, Oct. 16 with winners announced in a special ceremony at Edmonds Historical Museum.

Artfully Edmonds and My Edmonds News will post updates on the festival throughout the month.

~ ~ ~ ~

Just In!

Sell Out Alert!

April 19, 2018

7:30 p.m.

Pink Martini

Edmonds Center for the Arts (ECA)

410 4th Ave. N.

Yes! You are reading that date correctly – 2018. The amazing ECA Team has booked Pink Martini for a visit to our hometown! ECA is knocking it out of the park on Special Engagements this season. Everyone, please join us in giving these amazing professionals an Edmonds-Kind-Of- Standing Ovation.

Artfully Edmonds recommends getting your tickets today – early sell-outs are becoming the norm at the arts center.

~ ~ ~ ~

Now, on to our customary chronology, liner notes, and ticket links.

Now through Oct. 31

Inktober, hosted by

ARTspot

408 Main St.

Inktober is a global phenom that began October 2009. Inspired by Jake Parker, whose artistic vitae just won’t quit, participants in this arts challenge ink one drawing each day of October.

It was ARTspot co-owner Tracy Felix who brought Inktober to Edmonds and this year offers 31 slots in an invitational that will conclude with an exhibition on Halloween, Tuesday, Oct. 31. That is the night of the mad frenzy known as Edmonds’ Halloween Trick-or-Treat Night (more on this spectacle later.)

Information regarding this artful but, at the same time, rigorous event are detailed at this link.

– – –

Kid-friendly drawing seminar

Saturday, Oct. 14

Bring your ARTspot 2017 Inktober Drawing Kit to this drawing seminar — or buy the kit at the well-stocked art supply store and join in the fun by learning the basic elements of drawing.

During the seminar, “ARTspotter” Suzanne Griscom will show you how to use all the supplies in the kit; get artistic inspiration from everyday objects, while trying your hand at the joy of drawing.

~ ~ ~ ~

Friday, Oct. 6

8 p.m.

Phoenix Theatre

9673 Firdale Ave.

Opening Night Sell Out Alert!

Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike

Directed by Eric Lewis

Christopher Durang’s Tony Award-winning comedy, Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike, revolves around the dysfunctional sibling trio named by their parents, Vanya, Sonia and Masha, who are committed devotees of playwright, Chechov.

Vanya and Sonia (brother and sister, respectively) live in Bucks County, PA at the residence of their dead parents along with their soothsaying housekeeper, Cassandra, known for her dire and erroneous prophecies.

When movie star sister Masha returns home bringing with her a flurry of drama, an endless litany of insecurity, and a much younger, gorgeous, dimwitted lover named Spike, Sonia’s resentments reach a boiling point. And no wonder: After all, Masha announces plans to sell the family house and, clad as a glamorous Snow White, insists Sonia and Vanya join her as unglamorous Doc and Dopey in attendance of a costume soirée thrown by a wealthy socialite.

Sonia revolts this costume mandate and shows up instead as the bewitching Maggie Smith from California Suite. A cauldron of tension bubbles over and the fun and frenzy really begins.

Places! Places, everybody! To select seats for you and your friends proceed to this online ticket outlet.

~ ~ ~ ~

Engel’s Pub

113 5th Ave. S.

Under new ownership, Engel’s Pub is fast becoming party central for the hip-music crowd.

Friday, Oct. 6

9 p.m.

44th Street Blues Band, established in 2011 features the musical talents of Greg Johnston (rhythm guitar); Leonard Daniels (drums), Nate Burch (lead guitar), Bill Davis (harmonica) and Mike Fish (bass). You may have caught them at Jim McLaughlin’s Ebey Island Freedom Fest last summer, and they appear at Engel’s Pub about twice a year. We predict a full house; so arrive early and grab a bar stool before the downbeat.

– – –

Saturday, Oct. 7

9 p.m.

Red Rock Trio: Are you ready for some Led Zeppelin, Bad Company, early ZZTop, Cream, Robin Trower, Hendrix? Because this cover band is totally down with classic rock. Band members include Geoff Cooke on electric bass, and vocals; Igor Abuladze: guitar, vocals, and Reade Whitwell on drums and vocals.

~ ~ ~ ~

Saturday, Oct.7

11 a.m.

13th Annual Halloween Howl and Costume Contest

498 Admiral Way ~ Edmonds Off Leash Dog Park

Calling all Ghosts, Ghouls, and Great Danes for a howling great time! The 13th Annual Halloween Howl is back this weekend.

Judging for the canine costume contest will begin at 1 p.m.

My Edmonds News covers all of the details in this account.

~ ~ ~ ~

Saturday, Oct. 7

7 – 9:30 p.m.

6x6NW2017

Shoreline – Lake Forest Park

Arts Council Benefit

At Shoreline Community College, Bldg. 9000

16100 Greenwood Ave. N.

The Shoreline – Lake Forest Park Arts Council will hold a benefit this Saturday, making available over 600 6×6 miniatures from artists all over the country in a variety of media.

The evening’s event will include an open bar, appetizers, music to mingle by, plus a chance to purchase any of the artworks being offered, for only $36 each.

The arts council is featuring a “Collector’s Choice” – with a raffle which gives attendees an opportunity to have first dibs of the first work sold.

Proceeds from the event support the programming activities of the Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Arts Council.

Tickets are available through Brown Paper Tickets.

~ ~ ~ ~

Saturday, Oct. 7

8:30 p.m.

Free!

Deadmonds Theater

415 Main St.

“Deadmonds” – it’s the curse from the past that returns every Halloween thanks to Edmonds Theater.

Every Saturday night through October “Deadmonds Theater” will present a chilling blast from the past meant to scare the squeamish and frighten the feint hearted.

Sat, Oct. 7: Creepshow (1982), written by Stephen King and directed by the late, great George A. Romero, this anthology tells five terrifying tales based on the E.C. horror comic books of the 1950s, according to IMDB.com

Sat, Oct. 14: From Dusk Till Dawn (1996) screenplay by Quentin Tarantino, directed by Robert Rodriguez;

Sat, Oct. 21 you can learn the terrifying secrets of “The Lament Configuration” in Clive Barker’s Hellraiser (1987).

Sat, Oct. 28: In honor of the late Tobe Hooper, Deadmonds Theater will present The Texas Chainsaw massacre (1974).

All of these movies are rated R and, we repeat, none of these shows are intended for the cowardly. No one under 17 will be admitted without a parent or guardian attending the show.

~ ~ ~ ~

Sell Out Alert!

Sunday, Oct. 8

7 p.m.

Valery Yakovlevich Leontiev, a mega-star Soviet and Russian pop singer will appear at Edmonds Center for the Arts on Sunday. Titled “People’s Artist of Russia” in 1996, he is known as one of the most prominent talents of Russian music.

If you do not get your tickets today to see Leontiev, you will miss out.

Tickets are available at the ECA’s online ticket outlet.

~ ~ ~ ~

Tuesday, Oct. 10

7:30 p.m.

An Earshot Jazz Event!

Edmonds-Woodway Jazz

7600 212th St. S.W.

Under the direction of music educator, Jake Bergevin, the award winning Edmonds-Woodway Jazz ensemble will perform with New York’s Roxy Cross as she returns to her alma mater next week.

Now an established New York saxophonist, Cross has been described by the NY Times as “an exceptional young talent”.

Tickets to this rare performance are made available by Earshot Jazz.

~ ~ ~ ~

Saturday, Oct. 14

5:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Beaux Arts Gala

Olympic Ballet Banquet

and Auction

Lynnwood Convention Center

3711 196th St. S.W.

An elegant evening, filled with sumptuous food and wines, silent and live auctions, and a preview of Olympic Ballet’s upcoming performance season are in store for you at the Beaux Arts Gala.

Enjoy an elegant night out while supporting Snohomish County’s premier ballet company—Olympic Ballet Theatre.

Funds raised during this event go toward the ballet company’s performance season. Contact Olympic Ballet Theater in advance by emailing dance@olympicballet.com or by calling 425-774-7570 to RSVP.

~ ~ ~ ~

Thursday, Oct. 19

5-7 p.m.

Octoberfest

Edmonds Senior Center

220 Railroad Ave.

The 11th annual Octoberfest is just around the corner. Enjoy a hearty Bavarian dinner, German beer, singing and dancing — and clogging! — to live music!

Tickets are $10 for members and $15 for non-members and everyone is welcome! Call 425-774-5555 ext.104 to reserve your place at the party.

~ ~ ~ ~

Monday, Oct. 23

7:30 p.m.

In its 56th Season!

Cascade Symphony Orchestra

Edmonds Center for the Arts

410 4th Ave. N.

Cascade Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of Maestro Michael Miropolsky, opens its 56th Season with a program titled, Russian Arc.

Violinist Marley Erickson, who made her solo orchestral debut at the tender age of 11, is the evening’s featured artist. Ms. Erickson is set to perform Bruch’s Violin Concerto No. 1, op. 26 in G minor.

Doors to the performance hall will open at 6:30 p.m. for remarks relating to the program by radio personality and classical music aficionado, Dave Beck.

The orchestra will perform the following selections:

De Falla – Spanish Dance No.1 from La Vida Breve;

Tchaikovsky – Elegie and Finale from Serenade for Strings

Alfred Reed – El Camino Real

Bruch – Violin Concerto No.1, op. 26, G minor with Marley Erickson on violin; and Prokofieff – Symphony No.7, op. 131, in C sharp minor

Marley Erickson

Marley Erickson has appeared as soloist with the Seattle Symphony Orchestra, L’Accademia d’Archi Arrigoni, Mitteleuropa Orchestra, Ottawa Chamber Orchestra, Orchestra of the University of Music Franz-Liszt Weimar, and the Port Angeles Symphony Orchestra.

Her many additional accomplishments will be expanded upon in upcoming Artfully Edmonds editions.

Tickets to attend the opening symphony are available at this ticket link or by calling 425-275-9595.

~ ~ ~ ~

Friday, Oct. 27

6:30 p.m. Cabaret

8 p.m. Film

Alfred Hitchcock’s “The Birds”

Edmonds Center for the Arts (ECA)

410 4th Ave. N.

The ECA Film Cabaret brings — to fans of Alfred Hitchcock’s metronome of macabre — the chilling tale of a California seacoast town overrun by angry birds.

Always tongue in cheek as he doles out tasteful noir terror; Alfred Hitchcock regales his 1963 masterpiece in this movie trailer.

Marina and the Dreamboats will provide just the right musical accompaniment for the occasion during the Cabaret segment of the evening, which takes place in a cozy bistro/bar setting on ECA’s premier stage.

Tickets for this unsettling aviary tale are available at this link.

~ ~ ~ ~

Hot Sheet Mention

Sunday, Nov. 12

Sell Out Alert!

Beatles Tribute Band: Abbey Road

A guaranteed sell out, Artfully Edmonds wants to give readers an early opportunity to ensure their places at the upcoming tribute to Brian Epstein and The Beatles.

Special Note: Edmonds-Woodway Orchestra members will once again join, on stage, the professional musicians playing this show. Program details are featured in this My Edmonds News story.

Here’s your ticket link to see Abbey Road.

— By Emily Hill

Emily Hill is the author of two novels and a short story collection. Emily is retired from a career in public information and news media relations. If you would like your event listed, or featured, in Artfully Edmonds, Emily invites you to contact her at myedmondsnews@gmail.com.