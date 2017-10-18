Artfully Edmonds: It’s the ‘Beatles’ and you can win tickets to see their tribute show

Win tickets!

My Neighborhood News Network is launching a contest to give away five sets of tickets to “In My Life: A Musical Theater Tribute to the Beatles.”

This sell-out tribute to the Beatles is booked for Thursday, Nov. 12.

Tickets at this link.

Thursday, Oct. 19

5 – 8 p.m.

Art Stalk! Edmonds ~ Third Thursday gallery stroll

Map of participating gallery spaces.

The featured artist for this month’s gallery walk in downtown Edmonds is Whitney Anderson, showing at C’est La Vie (320 5th Ave. S.)

Whitney Anderson describes her work as “Big!” “Bold!” “Fierce!” See for yourself at this month’s AWE, dubbed “Art Stalk! Edmonds”.

Also, Artfully Edmonds heard from these galleries who asked for a mention in this week’s column:

Free Admission!

Cascadia Art Museum (190 Sunset Ave.) offers free admission to the premier Northwest art museum every Art Walk Edmonds Thursday.

The current exhibition is Territorial Hues: The Color Print and Washington State 1920-1960. The Cascadia Art Museum opened in 2015 in Edmonds, primarily dedicated to artwork relating to the Pacific Northwest from about 1880 to the 1960s, and rediscovering Northwest artists largely forgotten today.

Membership links and information here regarding the art museum.

Gallery North

A Painted Celebration

Gallery North f(401 Main St.) features the work of 21 local artists and members of Seattle Co-Arts during Art Stalk! Edmonds.

The work of artists Elaine Cohn, Susan Killen, Delorse Lovelady, Trish Murphy, Joan O’Byrne, and Lonni Flowers will be celebrated with many other talented painters participating in this special show.

A reception during Art Stalk! will be held between 5-8 p.m.

Details of the exhibition are outlined in this event notice.

Cole Gallery features the work of Jennifer Diehl and Robin Weiss this month at 107 5th Ave. S.

Gallery ownerDenise Cole says of the exhibition, “Jennifer Diehl and Robin Weiss are acclaimed for their impressionist paintings capturing local scenes. For this show they garner inspiration from Edmonds, Seattle, the Olympic Peninsula and other sites known and beloved to those who appreciate the beauty and charm of the Northwest. We invite you to savor a collection of our favorite vistas from cityscapes to landscapes, and enjoy the mastery of these two amazing artists!”

Gallery showings in and around Edmonds

Artist Reception

Friday, Nov. 17

3 – 5 p.m.

Garbriel Marquez

EdCC Art Gallery

Edmonds Community College

Lynnwood Hall, 20000 68th Ave. W.

Edmonds Community College’s art gallery features “Intersecting Parallels” by Gabriel Marquez this fall.

The exhibit, running through Dec. 8, is described as “a crossroad from black and white schemes into more experimental depths of color keeping in line with the monochromatic order. It’s a timeline of past and present works that are in the process of a metamorphosis for the next phases of Marquez’ work.

“Known for his intricate line drawings of fantastically surreal beings and dreamscapes, Marquez often works intuitively and allows the markings he creates to bring about the final outcome of the composition’s imagery.”

Folk Art Painting

Faith Community Church

10220 – 238th St. S.W.

Edmonds

Faith Community Church extends an invitation to the public to a special display of folk art.

Mary Ellerman, a member of the Society of Decorative Painters, has assembled a variety of art pieces representing styles from different countries, such as Ecuador, Holland, Denmark, Norway, Germany, Italy, Russia and Switzerland.

The gallery is open every Sunday morning and during the week when the church office is open. The church asks that you call to confirm your visit, 206-542-8883.

Thursday, Oct. 19

8 p.m.

Free Fright!

Robocop: The Movie

Edmonds Theater

415 Main St.

Robocop, The synopsis: In a dystopic and crime-ridden Detroit, a terminally wounded cop returns to the force as a powerful cyborg haunted by submerged memories. “Robocop” (R) stars Peter Weller and Nancy Allen; and is directed by Paul Verhoeven.

Doors open at 7:30 p.m. No one under 17 will be admitted without a parent or guardian also attending the show.

Saturday, Oct 21

6 p.m.

Music At The Museum Opens its 2nd Season!

Jewels of the Piano at Cascadia Art Museum

190 Sunset Ave.

Classical works of composers Aaron Copland, Claude Debussy, Sergei Prokofiev, and Béla Bartok will be performed at the Season Opening of CAM’s Music At the Museum with Judith Cohen performing.

The museum setting creates an intimate environment for chamber concerts, surrounded by art of the Northwest,” says museum president Lindsey Echelbarger.

Judith Cohen’s performance schedule includes Europe and North America. Ms. Cohen is well known in the Northwest as the co-founder and artistic director of The Governor’s Chamber Music Series in Olympia, and as the pianist in the acclaimed TangleTown Trio.

Tickets are limited and are available online or by calling 425-336-4809.

Saturdays, Oct. 21 and 28

8 p.m.

How Halloween Is Celebrated by

Edmonds Community College (EdCC)

At the Black Box Theatre

20000 68th Ave. SW

Off-beat Humor

Up in the Woods: An Improvised Horror Movie.

Each night, the audience will create this hilarious show – directing the improvisers through a unique plot that you and your friends cook up.

Where will the improvisers be stranded? A haunted house, a high school, or abandoned hospital? What object will start the action? A creepy doll, an old photograph, a wooden stake.

And what villain is after your improvisers? A vampire, serial killer, demon? The possibilities are endless – and it’s all up to the audience!

Concessions and open bar. Cash only.

Monday, Oct. 23

6:30 p.m.

Cascade Symphony Orchestra at

Edmonds Center for the Arts

410 4th Ave. N.

Cascade Symphony will begin its 56th season on Monday, October 23 with “Russian Arc“ under the direction of Michael Miropolsky. The concert will be performed at 7:30 at Edmonds Center for the Arts (410 4th Ave. N.), and will be preceded by a lecture by KING-FM’s Dave Beck at 6:30.



The featured soloist for this concert will be fourteen year old violinist, Marley Erickson. Since making her solo orchestral debut at age 11, Ms. Erickson has appeared as soloist with the Seattle Symphony Orchestra, L’Accademia d’Archi Arrigoni, Mitteleuropa Orchestra, Ottawa Chamber Orchestra, the Port Angeles Symphony Orchestra, and others. By invitation of composer John Adams, she performed on the Los Angeles Philharmonic’s 2016 Green Umbrella Series, where she received a standing ovation. She was also selected as a Student Artist to perform in a symposium at the Juilliard School.

This concert features individual orchestral sections. The string section will perform two movements of the Serenade for Strings by Tchaikovsky; the winds and percussion will play El Camino Real by American composer Alfred Reed. The program will open with Spanish Dance No. 1 from La Vida Breve by De Falla..

The second half of the program will feature the Symphony No 7 by Prokofieff, a work completed just a year before his death. It was commissioned by the Soviet Children’s Radio Division and was composed with a younger audience in mind. It includes both lovely melodies and light-hearted, playful sections.

Ticket prices for this concert are $27 for adults, $22 for seniors, $15 for students with ID, and $10 for youth 12 & under. Season tickets for the 2017-2018 season can still be ordered at this concert.





For additional information, please visit cascadesymphony.org or call 425-776-4938. Due to the demand for tickets, Cascade Symphony urges patrons to return any tickets they will not use to the ECA box office. Even though a concert is “sold out,” returned tickets do become available – even at the door. Please call the ECA at 425-275-9595, or come early (beginning at 6:15) on concert night and sign the wait list at the CSO table in the lobby.For additional information, please visitor call 425-776-4938.

Be there as Cascade Symphony Orchestra begins its 56th Season and maestro Michael Miropolsky takes the podium to weave his delightful stories about the evening’s program, which will include:

Manuel De Falla – Spanish Dance No.1 from La Vida Breve

Peter Tchaikovsky – Elegie, & Finale from Serenade for Strings

Alfred Reed – El Camino Real

Max Bruch – Violin Concerto No.1, op. 26, G minor, performed by violinist Marley Erickson; and Sergie Prokofieff – Symphony No.7, op. 131, in C sharp minor

For program notes of the concert titled, Russian Ark click here.

Your ticket link for this memorable evening is here.

Friday, Oct. 27

8 p.m.

Edmonds Center for the Arts and Alfred Hitchcock present!

The Birds: an ECA cabaret event

410 4th Ave. N.

Remember Tippi Hedren as a wealthy San Francisco socialite pursuing a potential love interest in a small Northern California town — and events slowly takes a turn for the bizarre when birds of all kinds suddenly begin to attack – even the schoolchildren?

For the pre-show cabaret what could Marina and the Dreamboats possibly have in store to prepare us for what is about to transpire – Alfred Hitchcock style!

Step right up! The box office link is right here.

Saturday, Oct 28

7:30 p.m.

Las Migas comes to Edmonds Center for the Arts with their sensual choreography and upbeat rhythms of the guitar.

The women of Las Migas create a fascinating blend of Flamenco and Mediterranean styles of music from Spain.

Tickets to see Las Migas are available at this ticket link.

Saturdays

Nov. 4 and 11

9 p.m.

Ballyhoo

Theatre of Relativity at

The Phoenix Theatre

9673 Firdale Ave.

Theory of Relativity

From Drama Desk Award nominees Neil Bartram and Brian Hill (The Story of My Life), The Theory of Relativity comes a joyous and moving look about our surprisingly interconnected lives.

Whether you’re allergic to cats, in love for the first (or tenth) time, a child of divorce, a germaphobe, or simply a unique individual, audience members are sure to find themselves in this fresh new musical.

Ticket link.

Thursday, Oct. 19

6:30-7:30 p.m.

Free!

Music at the Library: The Seattle Jazz Singers

Plaza Room

Edmonds Library, Upper Level

In its 2nd season, Music at the Library is presented by Edmonds Arts Commission, Edmonds Library and Friends of the Library.

Wednesday, Nov. 8

7:30 p.m.

Salute to America

Edmonds Center for the Arts

410 4th Ave. N.

This concert, performed by the Shoreline Concert Band, Everett Chorale and Snohomish County Youth Chorus, honors America by offering a wide range of patriotic songs by a talented group of musicians.

Tickets can be purchased for $10 at:

Coldwell Banker Bain, 108 – 5th Ave. S., Edmonds, 425-771-1000

Edmonds Senior Center, 220 Railroad Ave., Edmonds, 425-774-5555

All proceeds will benefit Edmonds Senior Center, and student scholarships for the Shoreline Concert Band, Everett Chorale and Youth Chorus.

Theatre District News

The Phoenix Theatre

9673 Firdale Ave.

Edmonds

Vanya and Sonia and Masha & Spike, directed by Eric Lewis. Reviewed by My Edmonds News on Oct. 6,

– – –

Edmonds Driftwood Players

Wade James Theatre

950 Main St.

Dracula by Steven Dietz, directed by Paul Fleming. Reviewed by My Edmonds News on Oct. 14.

– – –

— By Emily Hill

Emily Hill is the author of two novels and a short story collection. Emily is retired from a career in public information and news media relations. If you would like your event listed, or featured, in Artfully Edmonds, Emily invites you to contact her at myedmondsnews@gmail.com.