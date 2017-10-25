Artfully Edmonds: Specters of Halloween scare (and more!) dot Edmonds’ landscape

As you scurry around Edmonds over the past week, have you been on the lookout (map) for Edmonds-Kind-Of scarecrows?

There are 73 officially entered specters of spirits in the 5th Annual Edmonds Scarecrow Festival. As a community of haunts, they are trendy, they lurk, they mock, they skulk, they scamper, and they scare!

Sponsored by the Edmonds Historical Museum, there are six categories of scarecrows, divided by entrant’s personal or professional profile.

Residents of Edmonds – and beyond – can vote six times!

Artfully Edmonds is impressed as much by the clever exhibits, as by the prose of the entries. These lines by Cline Jewelers (105 5th Ave. S.), describing their entry, caught our attention:

“On a shadowy walk down an eerie street, you feel eyes following you. Shivers running down your spine, you turn around and suddenly encounter Jack the Jeweler! He’s keeping watch over the golden treasurers and beckons you to enter if you dare. . . “

These entries represent the current top voters in each category, as of press time, Oct. 25.

My Edmonds News publisher Teresa Wippel had a few words to say about Missouri T.B. Hanna, the entry of this news outlet. Her column this week explains Mrs. Hanna’s significance to Edmonds history and the women’s suffragette movement.

Recommended Highlights

Thursday to Thursday

There is an avalanche of events taking over the Edmonds arts scene; and Artfully Edmonds is feeling the pile-up of exciting event choices on the horizon.

Without a doubt, Edmonds has established itself as an arts destination over the past four years and My Edmonds News is pleased to bring you the highlights, background, photos, ticket links and reviews relevant to the top notch entertainment choices our arts community brings to the Pacific Northwest.

Here are your arts and events highlights for this week, running Thursday to Thursday.

Thursday, Oct. 26

6:30 p.m.

Join local Edmonds muralist and painter Andy Eccleshall as he discusses his work. This event is free and open to all.

~ ~ ~ ~

Thursday, Oct. 26

6 – 8 p.m.

Young People!

Open Mic Night

Meadowdale High School

6002 168th St. S.W., Lynnwood

Help support the Meadowdale High School’s Unmasked Magazine at this this super supportive event. Students can sign up in C105 for stage time.

~ ~ ~ ~

Friday, Oct. 27

6:30 p.m. ~ Cabaret!

7:30 p.m. ~ Movie

The Birds! Alfred Hitchcock’s aviary terror!

Edmonds Center for the Arts (ECA)

410 4th Ave. N.

Alfred Hitchcock’s “The Birds” comes to Edmonds. How often have you been heckled by crows while strolling the lovely streets of this fair city? It’s startling! It’s scary!

In a Northern California town, by the seashore, a similar event took place – but events went one step too far.

Tickets!

~ ~ ~ ~

Friday/ Saturday

Oct. 27/ 28 ~ 8 p.m.

Sunday

Oct. 29 ~ 2 p.m.

Sell-Out-Run-Ends This Weekend!

Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike

The Phoenix Theatre

9673 Firdale Ave. ~ Upper Level of

Firdale Shopping Plaza

The Phoenix Theatre where they perform “comedy without all the drama” ends its successful run of Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike this weekend.

Clever “Cougar” snares gorgeous actor; but wait! There’s so much more! Read My Edmonds News’ review of Eric Lewis’ directed production by playwright Christopher Durang.

Tickets!

~ ~ ~ ~

Friday, Oct. 27

9 p.m.

The Shortcutz

Engel’s Pub

113 5th Ave. S.

Six hundred sixty music lovers put the Likey-Like on the Shortcutz fan page. But they can’t all fit into Engel’s Pub. Get lucky – arrive early – grab a bar stool and enjoy!

~ ~ ~ ~

Saturday, Oct. 28

7:30 p.m.

Spain! And

Las Migas

Edmonds Center for the Arts (ECA)

410 4th Ave. N.

Experience the mystique of the dance and music of Spain in this extravagant and vibrant show!

Imagine dancing violin lines, sensual choreography and upbeat rhythms of guitar. The four women of Las Migas will thrill you with the experience of Flamenco and Mediterranean music.

One promotion of their 2016 performance states, “The four women of Las Migas come from four different cities that span not only the geography of Spain but also its cultural diversity–Barcelona, Sevilla, Cordoba and Lerida. The two Andalusians are the guitarists: Marta Robles, the veteran, and Alicia Grillo, the most recent and youngest musician of the group. The two Catalans are Alba Carmona on vocals, and Roser Loscos on violin. They all came to the group with one common passion: Flamenco.”

This would be the perfect date-night experience! Get your set of tickets at this link.

~ ~ ~ ~

Saturday, Oct. 28

9 p.m.

The Dogtones

Engel’s Pub

113 5th Ave. S.

Catch up with The Dogtones before they hit the Engel’s spot-stage by following their Facebook page.

~ ~ ~ ~

Tuesday, Oct. 31

5 – 7 p.m.

Halloween in Edmonds!

Spend your Halloween in spirited downtown Edmonds!

Edmonds’ businesses are waiting to say “Boo!” to your and yours. This is an extravagaza of epic proportions! If you have not yet experienced the Macy’s Day Parade-like atmosphere of Halloween in Edmonds, prepare to be gob smacked!

If the photo doesn’t quite give you an idea of the enormity of this run-for-the-sugar and costume contest, these statistics should speak to you: An estimated 5,000 costumed revelers; some as Spiderman, spooks, princesses, pumpkin heads. Why even the Mayor and His Lady wander the crowd – but you’ll have to guess how this stately couple are costumed this year!

Don’t deprive your children of this Edmonds tradition!

– – –

Plus! Help support these community organizations at Edmonds’ downtown Halloween celebration.

Bring food donations for the Nourishing Network

• Bring clothing (socks, jackets, etc.) for Clothes for Kids

~ ~ ~ ~

Wednesday, Nov. 1

National Author’s Day

Artfully Edmonds would like to pay tribute to the many Edmonds’ authors whose work has brought credit to this fine literary community on National Author’s Day.

Supported by such organizations and businesses as EPIC Group Writers, Write On The Sound, Edmonds Arts Commission, Edmonds Public Library, Friends of the Library, Edmonds Bookshop, Spangler Book Exchange – and so many volunteers, writing coaches, publishing mentors and conference organizers – Edmonds has become one of the Northwest’s premier havens.

Additional information concerning National Author’s Day is available at this link.

~ ~ ~ ~

Thursday, Nov. 2

6:30 p.m.

Spooktacular BINGO

Meadowdale High School

MHS Great Hall

6002 168th St. S.W., Lynnwood

Come to the MHS time-honored-tradition Halloween event! The Great Hall fills with laughter and fun on this festive occasion!

Families, friends, and faculty will be dressed in their fave Halloween costumes – join in!

Bingo cards sell for a mere $7. Win great prizes and enjoy pizza, snacks and there are desserts available for purchase in case you’ve gone through your Halloween stash!

~ ~ ~ ~

Thursday, Nov. 2

7:30 p.m.

Sell Out Alert!

Shemekia Copeland & Matt Anderson

Edmonds Center for the Arts (ECA)

410 4th Ave. N.

Contemporary blues, roots and soul music showcase the evolution of these passionate artists who are trending the airways with their modern musical and lyrical approach.

Here’s a sweet taste of Shemekia Copeland wailing the blues in Married To The Blues.

With over 2 million views on YouTube and Best Solo Performer at the Memphis Blues Challenge, it appears that the entire world is now discovering Matt Andersen.

For tickets do a fast click! Click! at this link.

— By Emily Hill

Emily Hill is the author of two novels and a short story collection. Emily is retired from a career in public information and news media relations. If you would like your event listed, or featured, in Artfully Edmonds, Emily invites you to contact her at myedmondsnews@gmail.com.