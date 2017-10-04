Ask the Edmonds Cop: Resources for victims of domestic violence

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. City of Edmonds Domestic Violence Coordinator Jill Schick discusses resources available to those affected.
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. City of Edmonds Domestic Violence Coordinator Jill Schick discusses resources available to those affected.
Thank you for highlighting Domestic Violence Awareness Month and sharing resources for DV victims.
Alicia Crank
YWCA Seattle | King | Snohomish
http://www.ywcaworks.org/dvprograms
This is an important message, thanks to all who work to create safe environments and homes for DV victims. As the former (original) coordinator for the civil restraining orders for King County Superior Court, many many years ago, I can say with certainty that community program save lives.
Thanks Jill for all you and the officers that you work with do!