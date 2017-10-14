Attendees expand comfort zone during Diversity Commission World Café event

From National Anthem protests to Dreamers, a group of 33 Edmonds residents spent their morning Saturday challenging each other to talk openly about complex issues related to diversity and inclusion.

During the second annual World Café-style event hosted by the Edmonds Diversity Commission, attendees — including Edmonds City Councilmembers Adrienne Fraley-Monillas and Kristiana Johnson and State Rep. Strom Peterson — participated actively in conversations, telling stories, asking questions, listening to and learning from each other.

“We are here today to engage in healthy conversation on current issues and hopefully come up with some possible recommendations and solutions to help our community,” said Ed Dorame, Edmonds Diversity Commission co-chair. “This is your opportunity to have a voice on these issues. What we learn from this World Café will help the Diversity Commission focus its work in the coming year.”

Sitting in the Plaza Room at the Edmonds Library, five topics were introduced to small groups: National Anthem protests, transgender rights, religious intolerance, DACA and the Dreamers, and “getting outside our bubble” — the silos that have been created that keep groups with differing views from interacting. The Diversity Commission chose the World Café format because it is intended to facilitate open and intimate discussion. Scenarios are meant to provoke and challenge, while the setting is meant to develop a level of comfort to speak freely.

Challenging topics, like the protests of the national anthem at NFL games, were discussed openly and with respect, with questions being asked from all perspectives to help understand the other’s position. Sue Lentz, a military veteran, explained to her table-mates: “I understand the reason behind the protests, but I wish they could find another mechanism to bring awareness to people. The symbol being attacked is too strong to veterans who swore an oath to that flag.”

Others said they felt that the topic of police brutality has been protested for decades to no avail, and if not at a time and place that gets attention, then when and where? Several also brought up the protests at the 1968 and 1972 Olympic Games by African American athletes. (Interesting note: Most of us have seen the image of the two athletes with their fists raised and heads bowed in 1968, and most probably know that the action resulted in their expulsion from the games. What some may not know is that the American team called for the expulsion after initially refusing, following threats from the International Olympic Committee President Avery Brundage to ban the entire U.S. track team. Brundage had been in a leadership position with the Olympics for decades, and in 1936, he had allowed Nazi salutes by the German team members on the medal podium.)

During this and other conversations, attendees reflected the growing diversity of the Edmonds demographic and expressed gratitude for that diversity being reflected in the room. The 30 slots at the tables were filled with people from all walks of life, ages, gender and backgrounds. Building common ground was likened to learning a new language—it takes effort.

“Learning comes when you start from a place of humility,” said Alicia Crank.

There was a consistent theme throughout the event that citizens need to step out of their comfort zones and engage others, especially those who are different from themselves. “When we step out of our bubble, we are able to see others more clearly, and they can also see us more clearly. We choose our own bubbles,” said Misha Carter, Diversity Commission administrator.

One community member, Anne Garing, told a story about her son, Walker Kasinadhuni, who took a quarter off from college after the 2016 election in order to travel around the United States. He wanted to know the people who live all over this country and made a personal commitment to meet them. “If we don’t leave our bubble,” Garing said, “we won’t learn.”

By the end of the two-hour session, participants challenged the Diversity Commission to take the recommendations and lessons learned and ensure that they were incorporated into its ongoing work plan — a challenge accepted by the five commissioners present. “Everything we heard today will become part of our work in the year to come,” said Commissioner Diana White.

The City Council established the Edmonds Diversity Commission in 2015, with members appointed by the city council or the mayor. The mission statement of the Edmonds Diversity Commission is to:

Promote and embrace diversity through action, education, and guidance; foster an understanding that includes, accepts, respects and appreciates each individual member of our community by:

providing information, education, and communication that facilitates understanding of diversity and to celebrate and respect individual differences;

recommending to the Mayor and City Council opportunities to promote diversity programs, and providing guidance to ensure an accessible, safe, welcoming and inclusive government and community; and

supporting, challenging, and guiding government and the community to eliminate and prevent all forms of discrimination.

The Edmonds Diversity Commission holds public meetings on the first Wednesday of every month (6-7:30 pm at locations announced monthly on the website). Additional information can be found at the Commission’s webpage: http://www.edmondswa.gov/diversity-commission-home.html.

— Report provided by Maria Montalvo, Edmonds Diversity Commission