‘Bear’ makes landfall at the Edmonds Museum

The classic late-19th century steam barkentine Bear tied up at the Edmonds Historical Museum on Wednesday afternoon to begin a three-month stay as part of the Museum’s newest exhibit, Commanders of the Craft.

Built by long-time Edmonds resident and skilled ship modeler Gloria Osberg, the model Bear measures more than 5 feet from stern to bowsprit and is on loan to the museum from the Puget Sound Maritime Historical Society.

The original Bear was built in the early 1870s and began service as a sealer based in St. John’s, Newfoundland. The ship later served as a rescue ship to search for the lost Greely Expedition, and between 1886 and 1925 made regular arctic trips. In 1932, Bear was purchased by Rear Admiral Richard E. Byrd, U.S.N., for an expedition to the Antarctic. It was refitted at the Boston Navy Yard, sailed south on Sept. 25, 1933, and reached Bay of Whales, Antarctica, on Jan. 31, 1934.

The ship was sold to a private purchaser in 1948, and sank while under tow from Nova Scotia to Philadelphia, on March 19, 1963.

Bear is joined by scores of other meticulously crafted model ships at the Museum’s Commanders of the Craft exhibit running now through Jan. 7, 2018. The Edmonds Historical Museum is located at 118 5th Ave. N.

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel