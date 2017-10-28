Book fans mob Friends of the Library book sale

1 of 3

The annual Friends of the Edmonds Library Book Sale drew a throng of 9 am doorbusters ready to get first crack at the thousands of books, CD’s, DVD’s, and more laid out on tables spread out in the Frances Anderson Center gym.

Signs on the various tables give an idea of the subject matter you’d find, but savvy book sale shoppers know that subjects and authors can get a bit jumbled, so it pays to take your time and carefully peruse each selection. Most books cost under $2, but after 3:00 pm it’s five bucks for everything you can stuff in your bag.

For more information, visit the Friends of Library book sale web page here.