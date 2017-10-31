Chamber president spreads kindness by replacing missing scarecrow pieces

1 of 2

Two 2017 Edmonds Scarecrow Festival entries that had parts of their display missing were made whole earlier this week, thanks to the work of Greg Urban, President and CEO of the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce.

“It sucks that people spend the time and effort to create them, then someone steals them,” said Urban, referring to the recent disappearance of a dog from the Edmonds Senior Center display and a set of emojis from the Insurance Services Group scarecrow.

Urban said he had been inspired by the “Make Kindness Normal” movement launched during an Edmonds Chamber of Commerce networking breakfast earlier this month.

“The Make Kindness Normal motto has been going through my mind, so I used by artistic/crafting skills to put right what went wrong,” he said.