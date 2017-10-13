Chermak Construction to participate in 2017 Remodeled Home Tour

Edmonds-based Chermak Construction, Inc. will participate in the 2017 Remodeled Homes Tour, sponsored by Dunn Lumber on Oct. 21-22. This event showcases homes professionally remodeled by members of the Remodelers Council of the Master Builders Association of King and Snohomish Counties (MBAKS).

This year’s charity recipient is Rebuilding Together Seattle, a nonprofit organization committed to providing free, safe and healthy housing repairs, focusing on our senior and veteran neighbors, as well as people with disabilities and families with children. Attendees will have the opportunity to give a donation when ordering their free tickets at www.RemodelTour.com or at the tour homes.

Chermak Construction’s tour home, located in Edmonds was first remodeled in 1996 when Chermak renovated the kitchen and added a second story. In 2016, the homeowner invited Chermak back to expand and modernize the home.

First, an existing courtyard between the house and the garage was converted into more than 600 square feet of new living space with an elegant entryway, a new bedroom, laundry room and a custom wine room.

In addition, the owners wanted a large chef’s Kitchen that could be used to conduct professional cooking classes. To accommodate this, the kitchen area was expanded on two sides and engineered scissor trusses were used to raise the ceiling by 15 feet. Finishes include the use of Supreme granite countertops, cherry cabinets and custom-finished red oak hardwood floors. The addition of an informal seating area makes this a favorite gathering area for family and friends.

Finally, Chermak enhanced the outdoor living area with an expanded deck area overlooking the swimming pool and a new pool house. This space includes an outdoor kitchen, a full bath with shower and the swimming pool mechanical equipment room.

The tour runs from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 21-22.

Chermak Construction is located at 655 Edmonds Way, Edmonds. Learn more at www.chermak.com or call 425.776.1367.