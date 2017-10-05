Citizens invited to join Mayor’s delegation to visit Sister City Hekinan, Japan in 2018

Mayor Dave Earling and the Edmonds Sister City Commission are looking for interested citizens to join the Spring 2018 Mayor’s delegation that will travel to the Sister City of Hekinan, Japan. The trip will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the two city’s Sister City relationship and the 70th anniversary of the city of Hekinan.

“We are excited to offer this remarkable opportunity to our fellow Edmonds residents,” Earling said. “I imagine this will be a trip of a lifetime for many of us and it will be a great honor to celebrate this important milestone with our Hekinan sisters and brothers in their home town.”

Founded in 1948, Hekinan is a city of 73,000 people and is an hour’s train ride south of Nagoya in central Japan. Like Edmonds, it is a waterfront city, surrounded by a lake, a river and two bays. With more than 400 factories in the automobile, metal, tile and food industries, Hekinan has a more industrial flavor than Edmonds; its citizens are as warm and friendly as those here.

Highlights of past trips have included: visits to the Toyota factory, fine art museums and cultural center, and Hekinan Seaside Aquarium, as well as a visit to the ancient capital city of Kyoto. All excursions are planned and executed by the City of Hekinan’s Sister City Association. Participating delegates are expected to cover the expense of their trip, which will include airfare, accommodations, some meals and all incidentals. Estimated costs will depend on flight prices

Edmonds and Hekinan established a Sister City relationship on April 5, 1988. Since that time, more than 1,000 adults and students have traveled between the two cities through the Commission’s exchange programs.

The mission of the Sister City Commission is to promote international communication and understanding through exchanges of people, ideas, and culture. Delegation exchanges serve to further deepen the relationship between Edmonds and Hekinan. Mayor Earling will also welcome the Hekinan Mayor’s Delegation to Edmonds in October/November 2018 and hopes that many in the community will join in activities with the city’s Japanese guests at that time.

If you are interested in traveling to the Sister City of Hekinan, Japan with the Mayor’s delegation, contact Carolyn LaFave at 425.771.0247 or Carolyn.lafave@edmondswa.gov.

For additional information on the Sister City Commission please visit the City’s website at www.edmondswa.gov/government/mayor/sister-city.html, or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/EdmondsSisterCityCommission