Clothes for Kids annual Transforming Lives Breakfast set for Oct. 12

A reminder that Clothes For Kids is holding its 8th Annual Transforming Lives Breakfast, this Thursday Oct. 12, 7:30-9 a.m. at the Lynnwood Convention Center.

There is no cost to attend, but a donation will be requested at the event. Reserve your seat by visiting www.clothesforkids.org or by phoning 425-741-6500

Thanks to its sponsors, 100 percent of donations support Clothes For Kids’ efforts to provide school wardrobes for students in need.

The emcee is Anna Rohrbough, a certified leadership trainer, coach and speaker who serves as Managing Director of eWomenNetwork for Greater Seattle/Snohomish County.