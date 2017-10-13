Clothes for Kids raises over $40,000 during Transforming Lives breakfast fundraising event

1 of 9

Over $40,000 in donations were raised for Clothes for Kids during the Transforming Lives fundraiser breakfast on Thursday morning.

Clothes for Kids is a nonprofit organization that provides clothing and coats for free to school-age children in need in Snohomish County. Learn more about the organization at its website.

Emcee Anna Rohrbough explained her special relationship with clothes. Rohrbough is running for Mukilteo City Council. Recently she said she began to doubt herself and told her husband.

Her husband, in turn, told her that U.S. Sen. Patty Murray ran as a mom in tennis shoes. Rohrbough looked at her feet

“I thought, ‘Oh, I have way better shoes,'” she said. Her confidence was restored. “Don’t underestimate the power of shoes.”

Executive Director Joy Ingram said the fundraiser was a success.

“The breakfast is the largest annual fundraiser for Clothes For Kids,” she said. “100 percent of Clothes For Kids support is from the community. The breakfast is a great way for us to recognize our partners and thank the community for this support.”

During the event, Clothes for Kids staff members and volunteers were recognized. Three special awards were also distributed. Ray Bowen and Charlie’s Produce was given the Community Partner Award. Rob Schwertley received the Sharie Ennis Founders Award. Dave and Karen Reid were awarded the Kids Champion Award.