Coldwell Banker Bain to present ‘Salute to America’ concert Nov. 8

The annual “Salute to America” concert, performed by the Shoreline Concert Band, Everett Chorale and Snohomish County Youth Chorus, is coming to the Edmonds Center for the Arts Nov. 8 at 7:30 PM.

Admission to the concert, which includes a wide range of patriotic songs, is $10. All proceeds will benefit Edmonds Senior Center, and student scholarships for the Shoreline Concert Band, Everett Chorale and Youth Chorus.

Purchase tickets at the following locations:

Coldwell Banker Bain, 108 – 5th Ave. S., Edmonds, 425-771-1000

Edmonds Senior Center, 220 Railroad Ave., Edmonds, 425-774-5555

The Edmonds Center for the Arts is located at 410 4th Ave. N.