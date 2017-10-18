Contractor dispute means more money for Edmonds Fishing Pier renovation

At its Tuesday night meeting, the Edmonds City Council approved an additional $75,000 for consultant fees and staff time related to substandard repairs made to the Edmonds Fishing Pier by Razz Construction, which was hired by the City in 2016 to complete the Fishing Pier Rehabilitation Project.

The issue is deficient center joint repairs in 10 of the 11 pier bays, where the bond between new and old concrete has failed critical stress tests. Razz Construction did not remedy the problem during the final months of construction, the city says, and efforts are ongoing to ensure appropriate repairs are made.

The city and Razz Construction have been in dispute over this since the city conducted strength tests during construction. Razz was informed in September 2016, but took no steps to remedy the situation during the final months of construction.

Razz returned to the site in July 2017 after the city notified the bond company of the their potential failure to complete the work. After conducting some tests of its own, Razz informed the city in September that they would remedy the deficient repairs.

The proposed remedy involves injecting an epoxy bonding agent into the failed joints. Public Works Director Phil Williams and City Engineer Rob English expressed optimism to the council that this approach will work, and would require less time and expense than tearing out and re-doing the concrete work. They propose to try it on one of the pier bays, and only if it’s successful proceed with the same technique on the rest.

As part of the dispute, Razz has sent a series of seven letters to the city since December 2016. City staff have spent significant time researching and writing responses, which required technical support from engineering, legal and construction inspection consultants.

All three consultant contracts will require supplemental agreements before the project is complete, and the council unanimously approved a budget authorization of $75,000, which will increase the total project budget to $1,975,000.

The council also took up a closed review of a recommendation by the Planning Board to rezone the currently vacant and undeveloped property located at 9601 Edmonds Way to allow additional flexibility in the types of development that could be done. The property’s topography poses challenges to development due to a steep slope taking up a large portion of the eastern section, leaving only a narrow flat area adjacent to Edmonds Way.

Currently zoned as Westgate Mixed Use (WMU), any development would be required to maintain a minimum of 15 percent open space and 15 percent amenities, and building height would be limited to 35 feet. The Planning Board studied the issue, and recommended to the council that the property be rezoned to Community Business – Edmonds Way (BC-EW), a less restrictive classification that would allow more flexibility to potential developers. The proposed zone specifies a height limit of 25 feet, but it could be extended to 40 feet if certain conditions are met, including a 15-street setback that includes public amenities, inclusion of affordable housing, and achievement of LEED gold or other green building certification.

Westgate resident Rachel Ross testified against the rezone. Ross’s home is on the slope above the property, and she expressed concern that the additional building height allowed by the rezone would block her property, create traffic congestion, and compromise safety.

Councilmembers spent considerable time discussing the issue, with much of their concern stemming from the fact that considerable effort was put into the recent rezoning of the Westgate neighborhood, and that any change needs to be carefully examined. But after detailed deliberation, the Council approved the rezone by a narrow 4-to-2 vote with Councilmember Johnson abstaining.

The council also voted unanimously to recognized the Gerdon House at 209 Caspers Street, one of Edmonds premiere historic homes, for inclusion on the Edmonds Register of Historic Places. Built in 1922 by Ira Gerdon from a kit purchased from Montgomery Ward, the Dutch Colonial house has graced the corner of Third and Caspers for almost a century, and still retains its original look and integrity.

In other actions, the council approved a series of minor “housekeeping” language changes to the LID Integration Codes, heard a briefing on a new franchise for Verizon to lay backbone fiber optic cable, and designated October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month and the third week in October as the “Week Without Violence.”

— By Larry Vogel