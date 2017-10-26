Crowd turns out to learn more about climate change, Taming Bigfoot event

1 of 2

Edmonds residents interested in climate change turned out in force earlier this week to hear thoughts from scientists and climate leaders.

The Tuesday night event, moderated by State Rep. Strom Peterson, was hosted by Taming BigFoot Edmonds. It covered topics ranging from the possibility of sequestering carbon by improved farming methods and research, to the effects of ocean acidification, to information for the upcoming citywide competition, Taming BigFoot Edmonds.

There are two more opportunities to learn more about climate change and talk to Taming BigFoot Edmonds organizers.

On Nov. 2 at 7 p.m., Jeff Renner, former KING 5 weatherman, will be the guest speaker at Holy Rosary Parish Center, 630 7th Ave. N., in Edmonds. And on Nov. 11 at 7 p.m., Edmonds Unitarian Universalist Church’s Meaning Movies series will present ” Time to Choose,“ a new climate change film by Oscar award-winning director Charles Ferguson.

The guest speaker following the movie will be Lynn Fitz-Hugh, a prominent climate leader in Seattle and founding member of One Sustainable Planet as well as Faith Action Climate Team, an interfaith climate group based in Seattle.

Edmonds Unitarian Universalist Church is located at at 8109 224th S.W.

Taming Bigfoot Edmonds, which will begin in January 2018, allows community members to explore how they can do their part to reduce carbon emissions. In the game, individuals can measure their own carbon footprint using a phone app (or forms) especially tailored for Edmonds and then work with their teams to strategize and try different ways to shrink their carbon footprint.

The participants will have an opportunity to get together with the other participants several times during the competition to share and learn from each other. These gatherings will also give participants a chance to hear from and be inspired by several groups of young people who are actively working on climate issues.

Taming BigFoot Edmonds is being sponsored by the Taming BigFoot Steering Committee made up of Interfaith Climate Action, members of the Mayor’s Climate Protection Committee and several Edmonds City Council members.

Visit the Taming BigFoot Edmonds website to learn more at www.tamingbigfoot.edmondswa.gov.