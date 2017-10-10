Cty of Edmonds looking to fill Edmonds Arts Commission vacancy

Looking for an opportunity that gives you a voice in the cultural arts community of Edmonds? The City of Edmonds is seeking an Edmonds resident with a professional background in performing arts to fill a vacant four-year term on the Edmonds Arts Commission starting in 2018. The application deadline is November 27, 2017 at 5:00 pm.

The Arts Commission is made up of seven members who serve staggered 4-year terms. By ordinance, four of these positions must be filled by people professionally engaged in the arts. This opening is for a person with professional experience in performing arts, including dance, music, film and theater.

Established in 1975, the Commission is charged by City Ordinance with “promoting the arts as an integral part of the community.” Arts Commission core programs include:

Public Art and Rotating Visual Art Exhibits

Summer Concerts in the Parks

Write on the Sound Writers’ Conference

Cultural Tourism promotion and Community Cultural Planning.

An individual desiring this appointment must be willing to invest the time that is required for “hands-on” involvement in programs and events, and must have an Edmonds address.

The application and position description are available online at www.edmondsartscommission.org. For more information please call 425-771-0228.

Applicants should submit their application, a resume and a letter of interest by email to: frances.chapin@edmondswa.gov or mail to: EAC Nominations, 700 Main Street, Edmonds WA 98020. The deadline for applications is November 27, 2017 at 5:00 pm.