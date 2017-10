Though online registration is closed, runners wishing to participate in the 9th Annual Celebrate Schools 5K in Lynnwood can register the day of the run on Saturday, Oct. 7.

The event benefits the Foundation for Edmonds School District. The run begins near the movie theater at Alderwood Mall, 3000 184th St. S.W. Day-of registration opens at 7 a.m. and runs begin at 8 a.m.

Click here to learn more about the 5K.