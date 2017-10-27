DUI emphasis patrols on this Saturday, Oct. 28

The Snohomish County DUI and Target Zero Task Force will be conducting DUI emphasis patrols on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 7 p.m. through 3 a.m. Sunday. The patrols coincide with the last Saturday before Halloween.

Representatives from Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, Lynnwood Police Department, Lake Stevens Police department and the Washington State Patrol will be conducting high visibility patrols throughout the county.

The Washington State Patrol Mobile Impaired Driving Unit (MIDU) will be on hand to quickly process DUI drivers. The MIDU is a self-contained 36 foot motorhome that has been retrofitted as a mobile DUI processing center and incident command post. When requested, the MIDU travels across the state in support of law enforcement efforts during DUI emphasis patrols.

Target Zero is the Washington State Traffic Safety Commission’s plan for zero traffic related deaths and serious injuries by 2030. More information can be found at www.snocotargetzero.org or www.targetzero.com.