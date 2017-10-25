ECA receives continuing grant support from Boeing to support students, educators

Edmonds Center for the Arts announced Wednesday that it has received continuing grant support from The Boeing Company to underwrite their expanding work for students and educators. The second year of a two-year grant will support a range of programs designed to provide diverse populations of students with meaningful arts education opportunities, and increase overall arts participation by teachers and students across Edmonds and surrounding school districts.

Specifically, the grant supports ECA’s annual Summer Arts Enrichment Camps, in-school Artist Residencies & Outreach programs for young people, and professional development opportunities for educators.

A 2016 Boeing Company grant allowed 7,882 students from forty-two schools to participate in Education & Outreach programs. Edmonds, Mukilteo, Shoreline and Northshore School Districts were involved, as well as independent schools and homeschool networks. “We are finding that more—and a greater diversity of—schools are beginning to make ECA a regular part of their year. ECA is deeply grateful to The Boeing Company for this support and partnership,” said Gillian Jones, Director of Programming for ECA.

ECA’s next Boeing-supported project is a free Teacher Workshop, called When the Saints Go Marching In: Teaching Cultural Diversity and Development Skills through Music from African-American Heritage. Led by New Orleans musical artist Jazzy Ash (Ashli Christoval), this three-hour training introduces the rich musical history of New Orleans, while encouraging school readiness, motor development, social-emotional development, diversity awareness, and musical literacy. Educators will practice using music, movement and the call-and-response technique as tools to develop vocabulary and language.

ECA is certified by the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI) as an In-Service Education Agency, meaning workshop participants will be eligible to earn clock-hour credits.

When the Saints Go Marching In is part of a three-day artist residency, which includes three performances for school and family audiences: Jazz History is Our History, by Jazzy Ash & The Leaping Lizards. Performances take place at ECA on Friday, Nov. 17 at 10 a.m. and noon, and on Saturday, Nov. 18 at 11 a.m.

Details and a schedule can be found at www.ec4arts.org.