Edmonds bakery owner hospitalized in Florida ‘doing better day by day’

Edmonds resident and bakery owner Nikolai Kulakevich, who suffered a brain hemorrhage while on a cruise in early October, is “doing better day by day,” according to a report shared Thursday by family friend Marta Card.

Kulakevich and his wife Renata own and operate Ganache Patisserie and Cafe, at 407 Main St. Kulakevich also serves as pastor at Harvest Christian Center in Everett.

“A hole was found in Nikolai’s heart and will be repaired,” Card said. “We are so thankful this was found. Doctors think this may be tied to his strokes.”



Kulakevich is “in very good spirits and is surrounded by so many who love him and is being so cared for,” Card said.



Donations are still being accepted through a GoFundMe page created to cover Kulakevich’s medical expenses. A donation box is also located at Ganache Patisserie in Edmonds.

