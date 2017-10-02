Edmonds-based fundraiser: Buy one less bag of Halloween candy, help Puerto Rico

American consumers spend an estimated $2.5 billion each year on Halloween candy. Edmonds resident Kelsey Foster suggests that a bit of that money could be put to better use: to help hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico.

So Foster has launched a Facebook page fundraiser, “Sweet Relief for Puerto Rico,” that asks people “to commit to buying one less bag of fun-sized goodies and instead donate $5 to Friends of Puerto Rico. It’s a small price tag that, with enough people joining in, can make a huge difference in rebuilding the devastated island!”

The money will be donated to the non-profit Friends of Puerto Rico, which has committed 100 percent of funds raised for their Hurricane Maria recovery fund for long-term rebuilding.

You can donate at the Facebook page fundraiser link here.