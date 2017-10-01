Edmonds businesses participating in fall Seattle Home Show Oct. 6-8

Seattle Home Show 2, the fall version of the oldest and largest consumer home show in the nation, will take place Oct. 6-8 at CenturyLink Field Event Center, with the following Edmonds businesses in attendance:

-Black Pine Spas, Gazebos & Billiards

-Cabinetpak Kitchens

-Chermak Construction, Inc.

-Contractor Hotline

-Forecast Solar

-Northwest Natural Lighting

Brand new to Seattle Home Show 2 is “Eggtoberfest,” a three-day holiday cooking competition where local chefs of all skill levels compete to prepare their best holiday recipes on Big Green Egg outdoor grills. A $500 cash prize will be awarded daily for the best recipe. The grills will be donated and sold, with all proceeds going to Habitat for Humanity. Chefs interested in participating can find more information on signing up by visiting http://www.eggtoberfestseattle.com.

Other highlights include

Outdoor Living and Wine Tasting Area, designed by London Design Build and presented by Forever Lawn, featuring a variety of outdoor living and landscaping vignettes includes a wine tasting area where show visitors can taste their favorite wines, relax and listen to live music.

“She Shed” giveaway, from Aurora Quality Buildings

Free art and antique appraisals by celebrity appraiser Dr. Lori (11 a.m. and 2 p.m. daily)

Cooking demos by well known local chefs

Complimentary one-year subscription to Better Homes & Garden magazine with each paid admission

Daily home improvement seminars on a wide range of topics for interior and exterior home improvements, presented by Matvey Foundation Repair, Inc.

Plenty of parking is available at CenturyLink Field Event Center Parking Garage and Safeco Field Garage. Vehicles with four or more occupants can take advantage of “Four or More Park Free” in designated lots, courtesy of RSVP. Parking is $5 with the purchase of E-tickets.

Show hours are 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $13 Adults, $9 Seniors (60+), $3 Juniors (7-15), under 7 free. E-tickets are available for purchase online at www.SeattleHomeShow.com.