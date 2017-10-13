More Edmonds candidate forums set for Oct. 16, 19

Voters will have two more chances to hear the views of local candidates for office during two more candidate forums next week.

A jointly sponsored event by the Alliance of Citizens for Edmonds (ACE) and the Edmonds Senior Center is set for Monday, Oct. 16 at the Edmonds Senior Center. It will feature the candidates for three Edmonds Port Commission positions and three Edmonds City Council positions. A moderator will ask questions of each position, and the contested positions will also have an opportunity to ask their opponent a question and offer a closing statement.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the forum will follow from 6-8 p.m. It will be held on the first floor of the Edmonds Senior Center, 220 Railroad Ave. on the Edmonds waterfront. Light snacks, water and coffee will be available.

ACE, founded in 2004, is an organization of citizens committed to protecting the small town character of Edmonds.

Edmonds City Council and Port Commission candidates will be at Edmonds Community College on Thursday, Oct. 19 for a League of Women Voters of Snohomish County-sponsored forum.

The program is scheduled from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Edmonds Community College, Gateway Hall, #532, at 20310 68th Ave. W, in Lynnwood. Following statements by each candidate, questions from the audience will be invited.

Both forums are free and open to the public.