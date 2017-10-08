Edmonds CC to host fall quarter career fair Oct. 18

Edmonds Community College will host a fall quarter career fair featuring community resources on Wednesday, Oct. 18.

More than 35 local employers with full- and part-time employment opportunities will be represented. The event will be held from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. in Woodway Hall 202 on campus. Representatives from more than 10 community resources will also be available to assist students and community members with additional needs such as housing, food, education/training, and other support services.

This free event is open to current students, alumni, and community members. It will feature local employers recruiting from the following industries: health care, hospitality, paralegal, engineering, marketing, administration, retail, event management, and manufacturing.

Participants should bring resumes, dress professionally, have questions for employers, and be prepared to follow up with companies and positions of interest.

Here are some potential questions for employers:

– What are you looking for in a candidate?

– What are the biggest challenges of this job?

– What would a typical work day be like?

– What are the most important tasks or components of this position?

Employers planning to attend: Coat Check Complete, Community Health Center of Snohomish County, Community Transit, Companion Care, Inc., Delta Hotels by Marriott Seattle/Everett, Fred Meyer, Grifols, Holiday Inn Express, Korean Women’s Association, Macy’s, Nordstrom, NOVO Painting, Re/Max Elite, SafeSplash Swim Schools, The Tulalip Tribes of Washington – Government Employment, UNIQLO Bellevue, USDA Rural Development, Uwajimaya, Inc., and more.

Community resources include: Domestic Violence Services of Snohomish County, Edmonds CC Admissions, Innovations in Creating Access to Careers in Healthcare (I-CATCH), Seattle Goodwill, Volunteers of America, Workforce Snohomish, and more.

For more information, visit edcc.edu/careeractioncenter. Edmonds Community College is at 20000 68th Ave. W, Lynnwood, WA. For a campus map and directions, go to edcc.edu/campus.