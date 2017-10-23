Edmonds CC launches search for the college’s next president

With the announcement earlier this year that current president Dr. Jean Hernandez is retiring, the Edmonds Community College Board of Trustees has begun the search for the college’s next president.

The college is accepting applications and nominations. To view the position details, presidential search profile, and information on submitting applications and nominations, go to bit.ly/2zwW2FU. The deadline to apply is Dec. 1.

“We developed a list of leadership characteristics that we believe will be important for the president to possess,” said Emily Yim, Edmonds CC trustee and search committee co-chair. “As you consider the leadership characteristics found within the profile, we encourage you to suggest people you know who could serve effectively as Edmonds CC’s next president.

“The search committee is well aware that the success of our search depends on the involvement of all members of the Edmonds CC community.”

The presidential search committee, which includes employees, college trustees, and community members, will begin application reviews immediately and continue until an appointment is made.

It is anticipated that the next president of Edmonds CC will begin duties no later than July 1.

For more information on the search and the search committee, visit bit.ly/2xhqL8K.