Edmonds Chamber of Commerce announces Nov. 5 benefit concert

Tickets are on sale now for a Sunday, Nov. 5 benefit concert to ensure that the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce can continue to sponsor key community events like the 4th of July, the Classic Car Show and the Holiday Tree Lighting.

Tickets, for $25 each, are available at www.edmondscenterforthearts.org/events/edmonds-chamber-benefit-concert, through the ECA box office or by calling 425-275-9595.

Performers include Blues Power Revue, Medicine Hat, The Edmonds All-Stars and Washed in Black, with emcee Stitch Mitchell from 1520 KXA.

Doors open at 5 p.m. at the ECA, which is co-sponsoring the event. The show runs from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

For more information about the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce, how you can join as a business or individual member or donate to the Edmonds Chamber Foundation, contact the Chamber office at 425-670-1496 or visit www.edmondswa.com.