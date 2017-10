The Edmonds Chamber of Commerce is looking for volunteers to work at the Log Cabin Visitor’s Bureau in downtown Edmonds.

The Log Cabin is open from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, and Saturdays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Volunteers provide visitors with information about chamber and City of Edmonds activities, events, lodging, shopping and dining in Edmonds, plus information about working and living in Edmonds.

Those interested in this volunteer opportunity can contact the Log Cabin at 425-776-6711.