Edmonds Chamber taking 2018 board nominations; deadline to apply Nov. 10

The Edmonds Chamber is seeking nominations for its 2018 board of directors.

“Our membership stands at 400 businesses and we are proud to work with so many of our community partners on a wide range of projects and initiatives,” said Chamber President and CEO Greg Urban. “Only three people staff the Chamber office, which means that we rely heavily on volunteers in order to accomplish so many things. Our board members are among those fantastic volunteers, serving on committees and dedicating their time for our events.”

The Chamber Board of Directors meets from 7:30 to 9:00 a.m. the third Thursday every month. As a policy board, board members are asked to guide the chamber into the future, set long-term strategic goals and help identify issues that the membership should support or oppose.

While the Edmonds Chamber is a non-political organization, meaning it does not endorse specific political candidates, it does speak for or against issues that will adversely affect the community and a favorable business climate, Urban said.

Board members serve three-year terms, with a maximum service of three terms. Bylaws allow as many as 30 board members but typically there are fewer than 25 on the board. “It is our desire to strengthen the representation on the board to include a diverse cross section of the business community,” Urban said.

To apply, fill out the online form available on the Edmonds Chamber website at www.edmondswa.com or directly at https://goo.gl/forms/agHwU0Jz6L2Spst33. Self-nominations are open until Friday, Nov. 10th. The only requirements for board service are that you or your business is an active member of the Chamber and your account is in good standing.

Questions can be directed to Greg Urban at the Chamber office, 425-670-1496 or greg@edmondswa.com.