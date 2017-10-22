City council to hear about public works budget, ADA plan before meeting in committees

Although its a night mainly reserved for committee discussions, the Edmonds City Council will devote a fair portion of its Tuesday, Oct. 24 meeting to business delayed from last week’s meeting, including a 2018 budget presentation from the Public Works Department.

The council will also be introduced to Bruce Stedman, recently named as chief of the new regional fire authority, South Snohomish County Fire & Rescue (formerly Snohomish County Fire District 1).

In addition, the council is scheduled to hear a presentation regarding its updated transition plan for following federal requirements related to the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). The document addresses the legal requirements related to ADA compliance that the city has to meet. The plan evaluates all 72 miles of public sidewalks and 23 traffic signals and identifies all the physical obstacles that limit accessibility by people with disabilities. Priority charts are also identified in the plan, showing the order in which upgrades to ADA curb ramps, pedestrian access routes, and pedestrian activated signals should take place based on location/type of existing barrier. The plan proposes a 15-year strategy for removing the various barriers with a proposed schedule and funding strategy.

Following the business meeting, the council will adjourn to committee meetings, which are work sessions for the council and staff. They are open to the public but no public comments are taken.

Parks, Planning, and Public Works Committee (Jury Meeting Room)

– Presentation of a professional services agreement with Parametrix for pre-design and permitting activities on the Edmonds Street Waterfront Connector Project

– Wayside Horn & BNSF Agreements for the Dayton and Main Street railroad crossings

– Puget Sound Regional Climate Preparedness Collaborative Resolution

Finance Committee (Council Chamber)

– September Quarterly Financial Report

Public Safety and Personnel Committee (Police Training Room)

– Renewal of contract with Yakima County Department of Corrections

– Renewal of Inmate Housing Agreement with Lynnwood Municipal Jail

The meeting begins at 7 p.m. in the Council Chambers, Public Safety Complex, 250 5th Ave. N. You can see the complete agenda here.