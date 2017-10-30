Edmonds Diversity Commission’s Nov. 1 meeting to be at Public Works Building

The City of Edmonds Diversity Commission will hold its monthly meeting — set for 6-8 p.m. this Wednesday, Nov. 1 — in a different location this month: the Edmonds Public Works building, 7110 210th St. S.W.

The goal of the new location is to reach attendees who may live outside the Edmonds Bowl area, the city said.

The agenda includes the following items:

Edmonds Center for the Arts Diversity Committee presentation

2017 Work Plan: Events Group Update: World Café and Diversity Film Series Partnership Group Update Policy Group Update

Start discussion on 2018 Work Plan

You can see the complete agenda here.