Edmonds Healthy Eating: Welcome fall with lentil and squash soup

Lentil and Squash Soup
2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
1 yellow onion, diced small
Sea salt
2 carrots, peeled and diced small
2 celery stalks, diced small
1 medium delicata squash, peeled, seeded and cut into 1/2-inch cubes (you can substitute butternut squash)
1 teaspoon curry powder
1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
1/2 teaspoon ground turmeric
1/4 teaspoon ground coriander
1/4 teaspoon ground fennel
Pinch of red pepper flakes (optional)
1 cup dried green lentils, rinsed well (feel free to use any type of lentil)
8 cups vegetable or chicken broth
1 cup tightly packed, stemmed, and thinly sliced kale
Heat the olive oil in a Dutch oven or heavy soup pot over medium heat. Add the onion and a pinch of salt and sauté until translucent, about 4 minutes. Add the carrots, celery, squash, and another pinch of salt and sauté until all of the vegetables are just tender, about 5 minutes.
Add the curry powder, cumin, turmeric, coriander, fennel, 1/4 teaspoon of salt, and red pepper flakes and give a stir. Add the lentils and stir to coat. Pour in 1/2 cup of the broth to deglaze the pot, stirring to loosen any bits stuck to the pot, and cook until the liquid is reduced by half. Add the rest of the broth. Increase the heat to high and bring to a boil. Decrease the heat to low, cover, and simmer until the lentils are tender, about 20 to 25 minutes. (Timing may depend on the type of lentil you use.)
— By Deborah Binder
Deborah Binder lives in Edmonds with her family. She is “dancing with N.E.D.” (no evidence of disease) after being diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2009. She is a foodie who loves to cook from scratch and share here experiments with her family and friends. She attended culinary school on the East Coast and freelances around town for local chefs. Her current interest in food is learning to eat for health and wellness, while at the same time enjoying the pleasures of the table. As Julia Child once said, “Everything in moderation including butter.” Deborah can be contacted at jaideborah@yahoo.com.