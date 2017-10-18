Edmonds Holiday Market to return this year in front of City Hall

The City of Edmonds announced this week it is extending its Holiday Market on 5th Avenue in front of City Hall for six Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m, starting Nov. 4.

The market will run every Saturday through Dec. 16, skipping Thanksgiving weekend Saturday. In addition, the 3 p.m. ending time will offer more hours for shoppers to visit the Holiday Market. Shoppers will be treated to a rich selection of holiday gifts, food, wines, flowers, treats and music.

“We’re thrilled to bring back this popular holiday market to the streets of Downtown Edmonds with a great selection of vendors this year,” says City of Edmonds Economic Development Director Patrick Doherty. “Along with the annual Tree Lighting event on Nov. 25, the Downtown Holiday Trolley on Saturdays during the season, the Christmas Ships, two free holiday movie nights for the kids, carolers, street music, lights and decorations, and more, it’s no wonder so many folks are making Downtown Edmonds part of their holiday tradition.”

This year’s Holiday Market will take place on 5th Avenue in front of City Hall, next to the new public restrooms and across from the Edmonds Historical Museum. For more information about the market, or if you would like to participate as a vendor, email market manager Valerie Claypool at Valerie Claypool 247eventsnw@gmail.com.