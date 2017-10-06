Edmonds Kind of Play: Classes, events and more — straight from my inbox to you

I have over 4,500 “unread” emails in my inbox right now. It’s not that I’m super popular and ignoring emails from people so much. They are in one part the emails I get from school that are copies of flyers that get sent home anyhow, and the rest are promotional emails that my FOMO (fear of missing out) won’t allow me to unsubscribe from. I have received an email from a Halloween store every single day since Aug. 3. Could I just go onto their site and get the 20 percent off coupon they offer no matter what or even just use the coupon they send in the mail that’s on my kitchen counter? Of course. Yet, I keep getting and ignoring those emails.

Some of the emails I get definitely have usable information in them and I’m gonna pass the good stuff on to you! There are great classes held at REI at the Alderwood Mall and the Edmonds School District has two more flu shot clinics coming up. Plus, a few library events I found while covering toddler activities last week!

Now, I’m not sure if this information came home also because my kitchen counter has seemingly reached capacity of papers from school, but the Edmonds School District is holding two flu shot clinics next week. You can visit Meadowdale High School on Tuesday, October 10th between 3 and 7 p.m. or Mountlake Terrace High School on October 12th between 3 to 7 p.m. Clinics are “open to all Edmonds School District children (ages 4 and older), their families, and community members.” Students under the age of 18 will need a Patient Consent Form signed by a parent or guardian and these forms will be available at the clinic or by clicking HERE. If available, you must provide health insurance information and most plans are accepted. Students will be offered an immunization at no cost and adults without current coverage will be charged $30. For more information you can contact the district office at 425-431-7000.

Turns out, I have been getting the REI promotional email ever since I ordered a jacket from them in 2014. It’s not a bad one to be signed up for because they don’t send one every day and at this point, I am mainly getting emails about the events they have nearby. In the summer, they tend to have more classes available for kids, including a class on how to ride a bike. This month, the Alderwood Mall REI is offering a Learn to Climb Class for kids 8-12 years old. In this class, kids will “learn the basics of the dynamic sport of rock climbing in a relaxed, friendly atmosphere.” They will learn how to put on the gear, which is provided for free during the class, and due to a class maximum of 4 students, get individualized instruction on the indoor climbing structure. Each child must have a “responsible adult” with them and bring a water bottle. For registration or more information you can visit the REI website or call the store at 425-640-6200.

When I was writing about toddler events last week, I came across a great all-ages family program at the Edmonds Library. On Saturday, Oct. 14 at 2 p.m., participants can help the library create a shared Dia de los Muertos mural to “honor the memory of ancestors and loved ones.” They will be using “collage techniques” so they request you bring copies of photos or other paper mementos you’d like to include. Later in October, the Edmonds Library is going to have a Dia de los Muertos Ofrenda. “An ofrenda (Spanish: ‘offering’) is a collection of objects placed on a ritual altar during the annual and traditionally Mexican Día de los Muertos celebration.” You are invited to bring a photo or memento of an “ancestor or departed loved one” to include in the display. This display will be available all day from Monday, Oct. 24 through Friday, Oct. 27.

Homework is currently ruling our lives, so I wanted to make a quick mention that Homework Help is back at the Edmonds Library. It is held Mondays from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. in the teen section of the library and is available for students from kindergarten through 8th grade. For information on this or any of the programs at the library, you can visit Sno-Isle.org or call 425-771-1933.