It’s an Edmonds Kind of Rain Garden Day on Oct. 7

If you’ve considered installing a rain garden, Edmonds is the place to be this Saturday, Oct. 7.

First, from 10-11:30 a.m., staff from the City of Edmonds Engineering and Parks Departments will tour municipal rain gardens along 238th Street Southwest in Edmonds. You can see more on that here. Related to this event, the Edmonds Citizens Tree Board will host an Arbor Day planting at Hickman Park from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Volunteer help is invited.

Later in the day, at 2 p.m., the Edmonds Wildlife Habitat Native Plant Demonstration Garden will be offering a workshop on rain gardens with Duane Farman.

A Master Gardener since 1999, Farman has 10 years’ experience with rain gardens. He was coordinator of the original Master Gardener rain garden team, and designed and coordinated the installation of both demonstration rain gardens at McCollum Park and the Everett Arboretum.

The Demo Garden is located at 95 Pine St., at the intersection of Highway 104