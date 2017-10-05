Edmonds Lutheran Church hosting Goodwill fundraiser for Chase Lake School Oct. 8

Edmonds Lutheran Church is hosting a Goodwill drive fundraiser this Sunday, Oct. 8 to benefit Chase Lake Community School’s Safety Net Program, which helps school families in distress.

The fundraiser, which runs from noon-4 p.m., takes advantage of a Seattle Goodwill program only for schools. You can bring most everything to the donation drive, provided it is not bigger than an end table. If the church can fill up a 28-foot truck, Goodwill will donate $600 to the Safety Net Program.

Edmonds Lutheran Church is located at 23525 84th Ave. W.

Edmonds.