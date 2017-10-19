Edmonds Police Blotter, Oct. 11-17

8100 block 236th Street
Southwest: Property esd stolen from a locked vehicle.
9400 block 220th Street Southwest: A house was burglarized while occupants were away.
9400 block 244th Street Southwest: A vehicle prowl with theft occurred.
8300 block 200th Street Southwest: A person who found a small baggie of narcotics brought it the police station for destruction.
7300 block 210th Street Southwest: A resident reported being involved in a fraud scheme that resulted in a loss of $900.
7000 block 181st Place Southwest: A boy assaulted his father.
500 block 5th Avenue South: A man shoplifted from a local store.
24100 block Highway 99: Two people were trespassed from Burlington Coat Factory.
Oct. 12
9700 block 227th Place Southwest: Credit cards were stolen during a vehicle prowl.
7600 block 212th Street Southwest: An intoxicated man drove into the Burger King parking lot and hit a parked vehicle. The man attempted to flee on foot and was arrested for DUI and multiple other charges.
23600 block Highway 99: A subject took $300 worth of alcohol and steaks from Safeway without paying.
1000 block Main Street: Reporting party received a threatening text from a known subject.
Puget Drive/Olympic View Drive: Report of a collision led to hit-and-run plus a DUI investigation.
Oct. 13
8200 block Sierra Drive: A verbal domestic dispute was reported between a man and his mother-in-law.
200 block Railroad Avenue: Juveniles were charged with minor in possession.
21900 block Highway 99: A shoplifting suspect fled loss prevention, leaving a purse behind.
Oct. 14
1000 block Walnut Street: A traffic stop led to a DUI arrest.
21600 block 76th Avenue West: Lost keys were reported to police.
178th Place West/76th Avenue West: Mail, including some opened/unopened items, was found; likely abandoned from recent mail thefts.
9600 block 220th Street Southwest: A paper sign on school was burned, with minor damage to school.
9500 block 231st Place Southwest: Victim sought a no-contact order for protection after ex-boyfriend continued to engage in obsessive behavior.
7400 block 229th Street Southwest: A verbal argument between roommates was reported.
23000 block Edmonds Way: A medical call resulted in an investigation of minor in possession.
Oct. 15
400 block 9th Avenue South: A traffic stop led to a DUI arrest.
92nd Avenue West: A stolen vehicle was recovered.
500 block Dayton Street: A fence was damaged.
200 block James Street: A money scam was reported over the telephone.
200 block 6th Avenue South: A fence was damaged.
20700 block Highway 99: Edmonds PD provided an assist to Lynnwood PD on a robbery.
300 block 6th Avenue South: A fence was damaged.
300 block 6th Avenue South: A damaged mailbox post was reported.
Oct. 16
24100 block Highway 99: A collision results in DUI arrest of driver.
7800 block 193rd Place Southwest: Police responded to a domestic disturbance.
9600 block Firdale Avenue: A vehicle was stolen from a business parking lot.
22500 block 76th Avenue West: A suspicious vehicle was reported.
206000 block 82nd Avenue West: A residence was burglarized.
21400 block 72nd Avenue West: Money was reported missing.
700 block Vista Place: A known suspect cashed fraudulent checks over a one-year period.
8300 block 218th Street Southwest: A residential burglary was reported.
Oct. 17
23800 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for warrants.