Edmonds Police Blotter, Oct. 11-17

Oct. 11

8100 block 236th Street

Southwest: Property esd stolen from a locked vehicle.

9400 block 220th Street Southwest: A house was burglarized while occupants were away.

9400 block 244th Street Southwest: A vehicle prowl with theft occurred.

8300 block 200th Street Southwest: A person who found a small baggie of narcotics brought it the police station for destruction.

7300 block 210th Street Southwest: A resident reported being involved in a fraud scheme that resulted in a loss of $900.

7000 block 181st Place Southwest: A boy assaulted his father.

500 block 5th Avenue South: A man shoplifted from a local store.

24100 block Highway 99: Two people were trespassed from Burlington Coat Factory.

Oct. 12

9700 block 227th Place Southwest: Credit cards were stolen during a vehicle prowl.

7600 block 212th Street Southwest: An intoxicated man drove into the Burger King parking lot and hit a parked vehicle. The man attempted to flee on foot and was arrested for DUI and multiple other charges.

23600 block Highway 99: A subject took $300 worth of alcohol and steaks from Safeway without paying.

1000 block Main Street: Reporting party received a threatening text from a known subject.

Puget Drive/Olympic View Drive: Report of a collision led to hit-and-run plus a DUI investigation.

Oct. 13

8200 block Sierra Drive: A verbal domestic dispute was reported between a man and his mother-in-law.

200 block Railroad Avenue: Juveniles were charged with minor in possession.

21900 block Highway 99: A shoplifting suspect fled loss prevention, leaving a purse behind.

Oct. 14

1000 block Walnut Street: A traffic stop led to a DUI arrest.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: Lost keys were reported to police.

178th Place West/76th Avenue West: Mail, including some opened/unopened items, was found; likely abandoned from recent mail thefts.

9600 block 220th Street Southwest: A paper sign on school was burned, with minor damage to school.

9500 block 231st Place Southwest: Victim sought a no-contact order for protection after ex-boyfriend continued to engage in obsessive behavior.

24100 block Highway 99: Two subjects were trespassed from Burlington Coat Factory.

7400 block 229th Street Southwest: A verbal argument between roommates was reported.

23000 block Edmonds Way: A medical call resulted in an investigation of minor in possession.

Oct. 15

400 block 9th Avenue South: A traffic stop led to a DUI arrest.

92nd Avenue West: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

500 block Dayton Street: A fence was damaged.

200 block James Street: A money scam was reported over the telephone.

200 block 6th Avenue South: A fence was damaged.

20700 block Highway 99: Edmonds PD provided an assist to Lynnwood PD on a robbery.

300 block 6th Avenue South: A fence was damaged.

300 block 6th Avenue South: A damaged mailbox post was reported.

Oct. 16

24100 block Highway 99: A collision results in DUI arrest of driver.

7800 block 193rd Place Southwest: Police responded to a domestic disturbance.

9600 block Firdale Avenue: A vehicle was stolen from a business parking lot.

22500 block 76th Avenue West: A suspicious vehicle was reported.

206000 block 82nd Avenue West: A residence was burglarized.

21400 block 72nd Avenue West: Money was reported missing.

700 block Vista Place: A known suspect cashed fraudulent checks over a one-year period.

8300 block 218th Street Southwest: A residential burglary was reported.

Oct. 17

23800 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for warrants.