Edmonds Police Blotter, Oct. 17-24

6600 block 170th Place Southwest: Road rage incident results in citations being issued to offending driver.
90 block Pine Street: Damage to parked vehicle reported.
8900 block 205th Place Southwest: Medications were found missing from cabinet.
600 block 3rd Avenue South: A window was smashed and a bag was stolen from a ar while parked at City Park.
21200 block 76th Avenue West: A driver was taken from his vehicle and transported to the hospital due to medical needs.
18900 block 92nd Avenue West: Identity theft was reported.
24300 block Highway 99: A driver who fell asleep at intersection was arrested for DUI.
24100 block Highway 99: An adult female was trespassed from local business.
Oct. 18
22100 block Highway 99: Police received a report of a possible attempt to complete a fraudulent transaction at Harbor Freight Tools.
17100 block 69th Place West: An adult male was arrested for violating a protection order.
Oct. 19
7600 block 201st Street Southwest: A residential burglary was reported.
200 block 5th Avenue South: A $50 counterfeit bill was used at local store in September.
8000 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle prowl with theft reported.
17600 block 72nd Ave West: A burglary occurred overnight with two pressure washers stolen.
21900 block Highway 99: Theft of a cell phone was reported at WinCo Foods.
Oct. 20
17800 block 76th Avenue West: A vehicle eluded police after failing to stop for a traffic stop.
21400 block Highway 99: A subject was trespassed from a local business
23700 block 78th Place West: A homeowner found a burglar stealing cigarettes from inside his house.
7300 block 210th Street Southwest: An adult female got into a verbal argument with her ex-husband.
Oct. 21
100 block West Dayton Street: Police responded to an argument between boyfriend and girlfriend.
8400 block 244th Street Southwest: Subject walked out on check at Denny’s.
9800 block 241st Place Southwest: A van and tools were taken during a burglary of home being remodeled.
6800 block 164th Place Southwest: Keys were found.
21300 block Highway 99: A collision led to a DUI arrest.
196th Street Southwest.76th Avenue West: A traffic stop led to a warrant arrest and pending drug charges.
21900 block Highway 99: A man was detained for shoplifting by loss prevention and arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Oct. 22
23600 block Highway 99: A subject was trespassed from Dollar Tree.
7200 block 213th Place Southwest: Theft from an unlocked car was reported.
9100 block Park Road: A woman was arrested for domestic violence harassment when she returned to a home she left eight years ago and broke a window in an attempt to gain entry.
8800 block 20th Place Southwest: Estranged husband was arrested for violating a no-contact order protecting wife.
20600 block 76th Avenue West: A man sent suicidal text messages to his ex. Subject refused assistance and denied suicidal thoughts.
7600 block 230th Street Southwest: Report of a domestic verbal argument reported.
Oct. 23
21900 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested on a warrant and federal drug charges.
8800 block 205th Place Southwest: A civil dispute led to a domestic violence order violation, burglary and malicious mischief arrest
600 block 9th Avenue North: Upon returning home from a trip to Europe, victims found unauthorized charges had been made on their debit cards.
21600 block 76th Avenue West: A wallet was stolen during a hospital stay.
21300 block 80th Avenue West: A vending machine was damaged in an attempted theft.
22500 block Highway 99: Investigation of a collision led to a DUI arrest.
23500 block Edmonds Way: Someone fraudulently opened up a bank account using the victim’s information.
10100 block Edmonds Way: Two juveniles arrested for shoplifting. were released to their parents.
Oct. 24
15900 block 53rd Place West: Police provided assistance to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office with an assault weapon call.