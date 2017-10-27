Edmonds Police Blotter, Oct. 17-24

Oct. 17

6600 block 170th Place Southwest: Road rage incident results in citations being issued to offending driver.

90 block Pine Street: Damage to parked vehicle reported.

8900 block 205th Place Southwest: Medications were found missing from cabinet.

600 block 3rd Avenue South: A window was smashed and a bag was stolen from a ar while parked at City Park.

21200 block 76th Avenue West: A driver was taken from his vehicle and transported to the hospital due to medical needs.

18900 block 92nd Avenue West: Identity theft was reported.

24300 block Highway 99: A driver who fell asleep at intersection was arrested for DUI.

24100 block Highway 99: An adult female was trespassed from local business.

Oct. 18

22100 block Highway 99: Police received a report of a possible attempt to complete a fraudulent transaction at Harbor Freight Tools.

17100 block 69th Place West: An adult male was arrested for violating a protection order.

Oct. 19

7600 block 201st Street Southwest: A residential burglary was reported.

200 block 5th Avenue South: A $50 counterfeit bill was used at local store in September.

8000 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle prowl with theft reported.

17600 block 72nd Ave West: A burglary occurred overnight with two pressure washers stolen.

21900 block Highway 99: Theft of a cell phone was reported at WinCo Foods.

Oct. 20

17800 block 76th Avenue West: A vehicle eluded police after failing to stop for a traffic stop.

21400 block Highway 99: A subject was trespassed from a local business

23700 block 78th Place West: A homeowner found a burglar stealing cigarettes from inside his house.

7300 block 210th Street Southwest: An adult female got into a verbal argument with her ex-husband.

Oct. 21

100 block West Dayton Street: Police responded to an argument between boyfriend and girlfriend.

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: Subject walked out on check at Denny’s.

9800 block 241st Place Southwest: A van and tools were taken during a burglary of home being remodeled.

6800 block 164th Place Southwest: Keys were found.

21300 block Highway 99: A collision led to a DUI arrest.

196th Street Southwest.76th Avenue West: A traffic stop led to a warrant arrest and pending drug charges.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was detained for shoplifting by loss prevention and arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Oct. 22

23600 block Highway 99: A subject was trespassed from Dollar Tree.

7200 block 213th Place Southwest: Theft from an unlocked car was reported.

9100 block Park Road: A woman was arrested for domestic violence harassment when she returned to a home she left eight years ago and broke a window in an attempt to gain entry.

8800 block 20th Place Southwest: Estranged husband was arrested for violating a no-contact order protecting wife.

20600 block 76th Avenue West: A man sent suicidal text messages to his ex. Subject refused assistance and denied suicidal thoughts.

7600 block 230th Street Southwest: Report of a domestic verbal argument reported.

Oct. 23

21900 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested on a warrant and federal drug charges.

8800 block 205th Place Southwest: A civil dispute led to a domestic violence order violation, burglary and malicious mischief arrest

600 block 9th Avenue North: Upon returning home from a trip to Europe, victims found unauthorized charges had been made on their debit cards.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A wallet was stolen during a hospital stay.

21300 block 80th Avenue West: A vending machine was damaged in an attempted theft.

22500 block Highway 99: Investigation of a collision led to a DUI arrest.

23500 block Edmonds Way: Someone fraudulently opened up a bank account using the victim’s information.

10100 block Edmonds Way: Two juveniles arrested for shoplifting. were released to their parents.

Oct. 24

15900 block 53rd Place West: Police provided assistance to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office with an assault weapon call.