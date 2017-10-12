Edmonds Police Blotter, Oct. 3-10

Oct. 3

7200 block 213th Place Southwest: A resident reported his vehicle was entered and a radio taken.

300 block Sunset Avenue North: A man was arrest for possession of a stolen vehicle.

23000 block Edmonds Way: A boyfriend and girlfriend argued over keys to their car

Oct. 4

23500 block 94th Avenue West: Police responded to a DUI hit and run collision.

22000 block 99th Place West: Verbal domestic violence and possible domestic violence assault reported between an older woman and her adult son. Issues have been occurring over the past two months but earlier incidents were not previously reported.

7200 block 182nd Street Southwest: Theft of two propane bottles reported from a travel trailer.

8300 block 214th Place Southwest: Report of Visa card info unlawfully used after victim used card at a gas station.

Oct. 5

21500 block Highway 99: Police responded to a verbal domestic dispute.

23500 block Highway 99: Fraudulent credit accounts were opened under victim’s name.

23100 block 75th Place West: A man was arrested for trespassing onto posted property of a burned house.

300 block Admiral Way: A window was smashed out of a vehicle, and a bag with items inside was stolen.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A woman was trespassed from property after causing a disturbance.

21800 block 84th Avenue West: A traffic stop led to a warrant arrest.

Oct. 6

22100 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a hotel.

800 block Main Street: Police responded to a verbal domestic dispute.

7900 block 236th Street Southwest: A vehicle parked over 72 hours was found to have plates affixed that were not registered to vehicle. It was later impounded.

22000 block 99th Place West: Police responded to an argument between a mother and son.

400 block Main Street: A suspicious man entered a business at closing time.

10100 block Edmonds Way: A vehicle caught fire and a woman associated with it left the scene.

22500 block Highway 99: Phone threats were reported to police.

21400 block Highway 99: A man was reported missing.

Oct. 7

Olympic View Drive/Puget Drive: A traffic stop led to a DUI arrest.

8200 block 212th Street Southwest: Husband arrested for punching his wife in chest and stomach.

23900 block Highway 99: Police responded to a fourth-degree domestic violence assault.

20800 block 76th Avenue West: Verbal argument between husband and wife reported.

24100 block Highway 99: Subject was arrested for shoplifting, discovered to have a felony Department of Corrections warrant and in possession of drug paraphernalia.

23400 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for DUI.

Oct. 8

24100 block Highway 99: A shoplifting investigation led to trespass and warrant arrest

9300 block 244th Street Southwest: An adult male was arrested for outstanding warrant.

21900 block Highway 99: Two juveniles were arrested for theft of salad and chips. They were released to their parents.

21700 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for disorderly conduct

8800 block 205th Place Southwest: A man was arrested for fourth degree domestic violence.

Oct. 9

22600 block Highway 99: A traffic stop led to DUI arrest.

9600 block 220th Street Southwest: Graffiti was drawn on walls of Westgate Elementary School.

800 block 15th Street Southwest: Graffiti was found on door of cemetery storage.

7800 175th Street Southwest: Subject called police to state girlfriend was suicidal. However, there is no proof and the story was suspicious.

23100 block 100th Avenue West: An abandoned bicycle was found

22000 block Highway 99: Multiple dealer-issued license plates were reported missing/stolen.

7600 block 212th Street Southwest: A football coach reported he was assaulted by a parent but does not desire a criminal investigation or charges.

23800 block Highway 99: Subject was arrested on felony warrant and a search led to possession of drug paraphernalia charge.

22400 block 99th Avenue West: A juvenile female got into a argument with her mother.

17700 block 32nd Avenue West: Edmonds PD assisted Lynnwood police regarding arrest of a felony warrant subject armed with a knife. Subject was taken into custody.

Oct. 10:

24100 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant and possession of drug paraphernalia and booked into the Snohomish County Jail.