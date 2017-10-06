Edmonds Police Blotter, Sept. 26-Oct. 3

Sept. 26

900 block Sea Vista Place: Elderly dementia patient has dispute with caretaker and accused her of injuring her hand. Investigation does not appear to support an assault occurred. Fire department confirmed similar unfounded reports in the past connected to dementia.

21500 block Highway 99: Police responded to a domestic disturbance.

21500 block 73rd Place West: Police received a Child Protective Services referral regarding a 12-year-old girl who now resides in California with her father. The girl disclosed that her mother’s boyfriend sexually and physically assaulted her when she lived with them in Edmonds two months ago.

23800 block Highway 99: Two subjects were living inside their vehicle in a private parking lot.

21300 block 80th Avenue West: Malicious mischief reported.

18000 block Talbot Road: A citizen turned in rifles for destruction.

23600 block Highway 99: Strong arm robbery of a purse reported.

70 block West Main Street: A purse was stolen from the front of the ferry dock.

Sept. 27

21700 block 92nd Avenue West: Theft from unlocked vehicle occurred during the night.

7300 block 213th Place Southwest: A woman who hit her husband in the face several times was arrested for fourth-degree domestic violence assault.

23200 block 100th Avenue West: A high school counselor reported that a 16-year-old student was talking about plans to rob an unknown person.

700 block 6th Avenue North: Victim reported fraudulent charges to bank account.

9300 block 244th Street Southwest: A verbal altercation occurred over vehicle parking.

900 block Bell Street: A juvenile reported as a runaway was later located and returned home.

Sept. 28

23800 block 84th Avenue West: A juvenile ran away from home.

17100 block 68th Avenue West: Police responded to an altercation between juvenile brother and sister.

19100 block 84th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute occurred between father and daughter.

300 block 3rd Avenue South: Juvenile reported missing was found and returned home.

1000 block 2nd Avenue South: A suspicious male was seen on someone’s property.

Sept. 29

7300 block 213th Place Southwest: Police responded to a verbal argument.

20100 block 48th Avenue West: Edmonds officers assist Lynnwood PD at Swedish Hospital with shooting that occurred in Lynnwood.

300 block 2nd Avenue South: Report of possible fraudulent use of a credit card.

9500 block 220th Street Southwest: A person’s name and Social Security number were used by another.

Sept. 30

17400 block 69th Place West: Police contacted two juveniles after they admitted smoking marijuana.

24300 block Edmonds Way: A woman attempted suicide by jumping off an overpass. She was transported to Harboview.

21600 block 84th Avenue West: Graffiti was written on exterior east wall of Chase Lake Elementary School.

22100 block Highway 99: Subject arrested for violating a protection order was booked into Snohomish County Jail.

10100 block Edmonds Way: A narcotics complaint resulted in a warrant arrest and drug paraphernalia citation.

21000 block 74th Avenue West: A man was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle.

Oct. 1

23700 block 104th Avenue West: A collision resulted in a DUI arrest.

22600 block Highway 99: A commercial burglary occurred.

18900 block Olympic View Drive: Damage to locking mailbox reported.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: Subject broke a plastic pamphlet holder after being asked to leave Swedish Edmonds Hospital.

24100 block Highway 99: Shoplift of shoes reported.

22000 block Highway 99: Victim lost her debit card, which was subsequently used.

24200 block 78th Place West: A woman with mental health issues destroys a room.

300 block 4th Avenue North: Reporting party returned home to find back door unlocked/open. Nothing was disturbed or missing inside.

24300 block 116th Avenue West: Edmonds PD assisted Woodway PD with a disturbance between a man and woman.

22200 block Highway 99: Police responded to a verbal argument between parents and their 19-year old son over his girlfriend.

Oct. 2

8600 block 242nd Street Southwest: A vehicle was entered and items taken.

23600 block 74th Avenue West: A window was broken and items were taken from a vehicle.

24000 block 87th Avenue West: A window on a vehicle was broken.

22200 block Highway 99: Police received a report of an access card stolen while a person was staying at a local hotel.

20800 block 76th Avenue West: A woman reported an earlier verbal domestic incident with her husband. She was looking for advice as to how to deal with the relationship and her options for filing for divorce. No evidence of assault appeared to exist.

21000 block 74th Avenue West: A woman walking near another woman was inadvertently struck in the face by a gesture.

7500 block 212th Street Southwest: Theft of payroll checks reported.

21600 block Chinook Road: Edmonds PD were asked to check for suspicious person in Woodway.

Woodway Park Road/North Deer Drive: A motorcycle operator laid her motorcycle down. Bike received minor damage, and operator declined aid.

900 block Carol Way: A rear plate was stolen off a vehicle.

Oct. 3

20900 block 70th Avenue West: Company credit card information was used at a Tacoma EconoLodge after an employee had a prepaid room for one night. Card information has continued to be used at same motel for pizza delivery — a total of five unauthorized charges totaling $200-plus.

800 block Sprague Street: A rear license plate was stolen off victim’s vehicle. Both plates have since been replaced. Unknown if it occurred at home or in Seattle.

22500 block Highway 99: Police contact of panhandlers resulted in a warrant arrest.