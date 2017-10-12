Edmonds Restaurant News: Locals showcase special menus for Seattle Restaurant Week

Seattle Restaurant Week beckons! Menus dishes showcase fall comfort food fare for chilly evenings.

Dine Sundays through Thursdays, Oct. 15-Nov. 2. Local Edmonds restaurants are serving three-course dinners for just $33, and two-course lunches for $18.

Please note that hours and days of the week may vary. For other cities, visit www.srw.seattletimes.com

You’ve got to taste it to believe it! Call it a labor of love: Restaurant News made her best effort to get a head start at Edmonds participating establishments. Kudos to local chefs, who offered preview tastes on many of their dishes. Here are my notes of items sampled, in all three categories.

Lucky are those who can stroll to dinner, the rest of you — hop in your cars, get out there and enjoy the amazing cuisine created by our local eateries.

Anthony’s HomePort Edmonds: Hours are Monday to Thursday: 4:30 – 9:30 p.m. and Sunday from 3:30 – 9 p.m. Knowledgeable servers, friendly and prompt; Anthony’s classic entrees are well executed and portions generous. Vegetarian and gluten free options available too.

APPETIZERS–

Crispy calamari – Can’t decide which was best: the crisp strands of tender seafood or the sauce that accompanied.

Anthony’s clam chowder, award-winning indeed.

Oregon bay shrimp cocktail – A seafood sundae with tiny shrimp, crisp chopped celery and veggies sauced with tangy cocktail mix.

MAIN-

Wild Alaska silver salmon – Anthony’s does justice to seafood, a classic preparation.

Double R Ranch signature top sirloin – Can’t go wrong when the source of product is Double R.

DESSERT-

Anthony’s burnt cream – Crispy crystalline crust topped a creamy egg custard.

Bailey’s Irish Cream chocolate mousse – flavor nice and mellow, good finish, taste-wise.

Bar Dojo – Hours Tuesday to Thursday from 4-10 p.m. and Sunday 4-10 p.m. CLOSED on Mondays. Special thank you for awesome cuisine choices and perfect portions presented to our group by Chef Luis. Note- Vegetarian, vegan and gluten free options available on most dishes.

APPETIZERS-

Scallop tartare- refreshing mix of seafood and spice provided by colorful peppers and radish sprouts

Crispy wonton salad of artisan greens, color created by cherry tomato, cucumber, carrots, sweet bell pepper, blessed with sesame lime vinaigrette – a meal by itself.

Kurobuta Lamb Satay – Chef Luis’ Kurobuta Lamb Satay skewers were the perfect combination of flavor and texture, and colorful too. Served with radish shoots, heirloom tomatoes, pickled sweet red onion, and grilled apricots.

MAIN-

Duck congee – Congee is popular for any meal, even breakfast. Chinese comfort food, colorful with red peppers, green cilantro, creamy and rich, in both taste and presentation in the dish.

Cashew pork Shoyu ramen- A tea egg graces the top of golden noodles and crisp pork surrounded by mellow broth that compliments the ingredients. When they came to clear away the dishes, I grabbed this one back – I wanted every last bite.

DESSERT- all made in house, all are fresh and delicious. Save room!

Matcha mint chocolate chip affogato

Pumpkin mousse – the best part of pumpkin pie, only richer, creamier… Don’t wait until Thanksgiving.

Crispy banana tempura – Over-the-top crispy sweetness.

A special note here about the family-friendly atmosphere at Bar Dojo. My 2-year-old grandson accompanied our tasting group. He enjoyed all of the food, hoisted his ramen from bowl to mouth with adult-sized chopsticks –- not much spillage either — and was rewarded by staff with a few extra baby tomatoes, for good behavior.

Epulo Bistro – offers dinner from 4-10 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, CLOSED Mondays.

I fought a smile as my hubby declared this was his favorite meal. He loves all of the yuppie kale jokes, and eats the flesh of orange squash only when layered between pastry crust and whipped cream; as in pumpkin pie.

Yet when the Lanciato Kale salad arrived at the table, loaded with honey crisp apples and toasted almond slices, he kept coming back for another taste.

Ditto the Pumpkin Risotto. The golden hue of the creamy al dente rice didn’t deter his spoon’s visits to my bowl. He ate his share of the tender chunks of that orange vegetable and crunched on the pepitas and commented favorably on the crisp sage leaf atop the presentation.

APPETIZERS-

Little gem lettuce – Crispy prosciutto, pangrattato, grana padano, caramelized shallot dressing; the little gem salad is indeed a jewel amongst the offerings. The generous section of baby Romaine covered with creamy dressing, with texture provided by toasted nuts.

Lacinato Kale salad – A yuppie’s dream version of the Waldorf salad — Honey crisp apple, almonds, dijon vinaigrette, pecorino, and delicious.

Wood fire-roasted cauliflower – My favorite cruciferous veggie- anointed with olive oil, roasted and topped with grana padano. This is how you get your kids to eat cauliflower!

MAIN-

Braised beef short rib – Moist, fall-apart tender, no knife needed here. Creamy potatoes to soak up all that divine juice.

Risotto – fall favorite has roasted pumpkin, which lends a golden hue to al dente rice. Crisp of sage finished off this dish.

DESSERT-

Zeppole – an Italian pastry. Think doughnut holes, but way cuter and served with salted caramel anglaise that caused repeated dips of the crispy dough balls; we had to get every last bit.

Seasonal ice cream- house made and so fresh, and the salted caramel made us want to lick the bowl.

Salt & Iron – offer both lunch and dinner. Hours are Monday-Thursday 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Sunday 9 a.m.-10 p.m.

Vegetarian options are available.

Chef de Cuisine Kevin Favro walked me to a counter soon laden with plates of exquisite cuisine. As we spoke, I learned fresh mozzarella is smoked in house to enhance the heirloom tomato salad, and white cheddar cheese on the muffaletta is from Daphne’s Creamery, a local Seattle area producer. We decided the marion berry port reduction that graces the parsnip puree under the confit of duck, would be divine on vanilla ice cream. Best of all, staff joined in, and I heard many points of view on the dishes before me, as together we tasted their Seattle Restaurant Week menu.

LUNCH – APPETIZERS-

Oysters on the Half – a MUST order and I confess, I’d do shots of that mignonette slushy, way past when the oysters shells are empty.

Anchovy toast – A tang from the vinegar in black olive tapenade, the contrast of the white anchovies, purple of the micro beet greens, crunch of grilled bread. All my senses got a pleasure hit.

Heirloom tomatoes – Last of the season’s crop- tomatoes taste just picked, house-smoked mozzarella, drizzled with balsamic reduction marinade, micro basil; a sophisticated twist on the caprisse salad.

LUNCH MAIN

8oz Burger – Indulge in a burger? You bet. Beef grilled to perfection, great toppings. Miss breakfast? They’ll add bacon and an egg to this monster. You’ll want a fork and knife, and maybe a friend to share it.

Muffaletta – Genoa salami, mortadella, bright red peppers, snow white cheddar, greens and a chipotle mayo. Layers of color, texture and taste, between the halves of a fresh roll, and fries come with this too.

Risotto – Seared scallops grace the mounds of Arborio, tinted green with arugula pesto, the bright color of roasted peppers and grana padano complete the picture of a perfect dish.

DESSERT– it’s extra at lunch, but if you can find room, or plan ahead to take part of lunch home in boxes… ask server about the daily selection of gelato and sorbet.

DINNER –

APPETIZERS – repeat from lunch menu-

Anchovy toast

Heirloom tomatoes

Oysters on the half

DINNER MAIN

Braised Lamb Shank – Bring friends, lots of folks, to share this dish. Meat on this generous-sized shank is fall-off-the-bone tender, the juices flow onto mounds of cheesy grits. Bright color from caramelized baby carrots balanced with application of mint pesto — just perfect.

Duck Confit – Golden brown, crisped skin revealed moist interior of dark duck meat. Perched on creamy white parsnip puree and surrounded by a rich berry–port reduction and green leaves of watercress provided the finishing touch. A plate filled with flavor, texture and beautiful color.

Seafood linguine – Size counts and the seafood in this dish wins the prize. Good-sized mussels, scallops, and fall-colored roasted peppers served up over tooth-tender linguini, but wait — it gets better. There’s fresh a mound of fresh Dungeness crab and arugula pesto. Seafood lovers — this one’s for you.

DESSERT

Caramel panna cotta – LOVE panna cottas, these little discs of delight are the perfect size after a rich full meal.

Chai mousse – Flavored like the best cup of real Indian Chai, but with more silky volume to enjoy, spoonful after spoonful.

D ‘Ambrosio gelato – authentic, Italian gelato made fresh daily

The Loft Cafe – hours are Monday: 4-11p.m., Tuesday and Wednesday: 4–11:30 p.m., Thursday: 4 p.m.-midnight. CLOSED on Sundays

My timing didn’t mesh with chef’s schedule to preview new fall dishes. Our favorite fare from the Loft is wonderful, so no doubt will be the new dishes. Here are menu choices, and yes we did share a slice the cake.

APPETIZERS-

Organic spinach – Feta cheese, Craisins, roasted almonds, honey mustard vinaigrette

Butternut squash soup – roasted butternut squash, brown butter, fried sage

Smoked salmon crostini – smoked salmon lox, herbed goat cheese mousse, and pickled red onion

MAIN

Pear & gorgonzola ravioli – roasted garlic cream sauce makes this dish, delish.

Alaskan cod- pan seared cod filet, roasted Yukon potatoes, sautéed green beans, lemon butter sauce

Steak & frites grilled top sirloin, blue cheese compound butter, sautéed spinach, and rosemary frites

DESSERT-

Crème Caramel – a delicious custard, caramel and creamy.

Salted Chocolate Cake – a dessert to be shared, the sinful chocolate layer cake with ganache and salted caramel sauce is made by local bakery Frosted.

My hope is that readers are inspired to participate in Seattle Restaurant Week. Great food, bargain prices and the best part- no traffic! How can one resist?

Celebrations for the month

October is National Seafood Month. Spud Fish and Chips celebrates by offering a deal on jars of tartar: Buy one, get one free. Every seafood item goes great with tartar, like the hand-cut pieces of fish at Spud. YAY! Frequent Fryer Cards are back while supplies last. Customers get a punch for every dollar they spend. Enjoy $6 when the card is filled up. Spud celebrates many holidays with food offerings. October is Vegetarian Month and American Cheese Month and their menu has many options. Ghouls and goblins — visit early because Spuds will be closing at 6 p.m. on Halloween.

Under construction

Barkada Edmonds – A quick stop to visit with new Edmonds restaurateurs and observe the transformation from tea house to sushi joint. Art on the interior walls is awesome — exterior is fenced with white rope, definite seafood-Filipino vibe here. The name Barkada means “group of friends,” and I foresee a trend for future diners when they meet up and enjoy their food.

Excitement on Sunset – an intrepid My Edmonds News reader spotted construction workers, inside the Top Pot building. I managed to catch them on their way out of the parking lot. They were kind enough to stop, even though they looked if they’d considered a quick escape…

“You are like, the 10th person today to ask about Top Pot,” one of the workers said as he rolled down the truck window.

They revealed the plan: a revision of the building’s roof top, to move equipment and make room for seating so folks can take in the view while indulging in Top Pot doughnuts. Mezzanine level upper deck windows — a project that sounds arduous, but the scenery is priceless. I for one am glad that Top Pot realized this location would offer that view to Edmonds location customers.

Stay tuned… it may be a bit chilly by the time we actually get to enjoy our Top Pot treats and that view of the Olympics, but it’s progress.

Plan ahead: Chamber hosting cocktail event Oct. 25

Our Edmonds Chamber of Commerce is hosting a friendly cocktail competition and networking event from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 25.

Taste and vote for handcrafted cocktails prepared by eight of the finest local bartenders, as they compete for the Crowd Favorite and Judge’s Choice Awards.

Sample fine cuisine prepared by 8 local restaurants: 190 Sunset • Demetri’s WoodStone Taverna • Arnies • Chef Dane Catering • Bar Dojo • Salt & Iron • Scratch Distillery • Bucatini •The Loft

Taste your way through the cocktails. Mingle and exchange cards with 200 members of local chambers of commerce and business associations at the Edmonds Yacht Club. Proceeds help fund community celebrations like the 4th of July and Tree Lighting Ceremony.

The event is at the Edmonds Yacht Club, 326 Admiral Way. Cost is $20 per person. Register- www.edmondswa.com Adults only – attendees must have a valid ID.

However you choose to celebrate the autumn season, be safe, and enjoy good food with friends and family.

— By Kathy Passage