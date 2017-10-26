Edmonds School District to host Family Tech Day Oct. 28

All Edmonds School District families are invited to Family Tech Day from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. this Saturday, Oct. 28 to learn about technology and their student.
Topics to be covered includet:
– How to access Skyward for grades, attendance and more
Internet safety for your student
– How to access Canvas for syllabus, homework and more
– The safety features on Chromebooks and how to support your student
Computers will be available; feel free to bring your own device.
The event will be at Edmonds-Woodway High School, 7600 212th St. S.W., Edmonds, WA 98026
Free childcare for children 3 or older who are toilet trained will be provided. A Spanish interpreter wil e available.