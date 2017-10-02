Edmonds well represented at this weekend’s “Seattle Home Show”

Always well represented at the most prestigious Puget Sound events, Edmonds makes no exception when it comes to the fall Seattle Home Show.

Seven Edmonds businesses will take part in the three-day exhibition this weekend, Friday – Sunday, October 6 – 8.

The Seattle Home Show is the Northwest’s largest consumer home show with everything for the home – indoors and out – at two annual shows in downtown Seattle at CenturyLink Field Event Center. The spring and fall shows present hundreds of exhibits including builders, remodelers, the latest appliances and fixtures, decorating, landscaping…everything from floor to ceiling and beyond.

Seattle Home Show 2, the fall installation of the oldest and largest consumer home show in the nation, will include the following Edmonds businesses:

Black Pine Spas & Gazebos

Cabinetpak Kitchen

Chermak Construction, Inc.

Contractor Hotline, LLC

Forecast Solar

Northwest Natural Lighting

Tuff Pools and Spas c/o Black Pine

What’s the big deal?

Solar energy is big this year; clean design is “in” and spas and barbeques will be digital – all on display when the home improvement extravaganza opens its doors at CenturyLink Field Event Center, 800 Occidental Ave. S., Seattle at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Did you say, “Wine tasting?”

Attendees also enjoy special features including seminars and wine tasting; but that’s not all. Events range from game rooms to “She Sheds”, from seminars to “EggTober Fest,” a three-day holiday cooking competition featuring local chefs cooking their best holiday recipes on outdoor grills.

Pre-sale tickets (avoid those pesky lines!) are available at this link.