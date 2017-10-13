Edmonds workshop Oct. 21 to focus on planting right tree in right place

1 of 2

The Edmonds Floretum Garden Club has invited the Edmonds Tree Board to present an Oct. 21 workshop about planting the right tree in the right place. October is a perfect time for planting trees so this information will help gardeners make the best choice for their garden.

During the workshop, which runs from 10 a.m.-noon, tree board members will talk about their recent tree activities, including education efforts to promote tree planting. In addition to showing pictures of good local trees, they will talk about trees which are not recommended.

According to the event announcement, Edmonds is fortunate to have ideal conditions for growing trees. The tree board wants to help local gardeners make choices they will not regret. There will also be time for questions.

The Oct. 21 workshop will be in the meeting room of the Coldwell Banker Bain, 108 5th Ave. S. in Edmonds. There is no charge but donations to the Floretum Garden Club are welcome.

For more information, visit www.Edmondsfloretumgardenclub.org.