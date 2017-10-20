    Election ballots have arrived — and we can help

    Election ballots are here, and Edmonds voters are facing decisions regarding races for Edmonds City Council, Port Commission and School Board.

    We’ve created the following pages devoted to video interviews and candidate forums we’ve recorded — plus a list of handy resources covering everything from voter registration deadlines to the location of ballot drop boxes.

    Above all, please remember to vote. Ballots are due by Nov. 7.

    General voter resources

    Edmonds Port Commission video interviews

    Edmonds City Council video interviews

    Edmonds School Board video interviews

    ACE Candidate Forum

     

     

