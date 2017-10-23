Eric Livingston: Edmonds Historic Preservation Commission member, local writer

Edmonds resident Eric Livingston, a writer, editor and data manager who served on the Edmonds Historic Preservation Commission, was remembered by commission chair Emily Scott for his “great willingness to serve his community and work to make it a better place.”

According to his wife Eliza Saunders, doctors say that Mr. Livingston succumbed to an aggressive blood cancer that began a mere three to four weeks before his death on Oct. 10.

Mr. Livingston also wrote a number of opinion pieces for My Edmonds News that focused on Edmonds development and architectural design.

For the past three years, Mr. Livingston served on the Edmonds Historic Preservation Commission , and this year was selected by his fellow commissioners as vice-chair.

Scott chaired the commission when he joined, and said that from the outset, she “was impressed by Eric’s enthusiasm and drive for historic preservation. He always came to meetings well prepared, often bringing books and articles he wanted to discuss with his fellow commissioners. He was particularly passionate about the old Edmonds post office, and was disappointed that it could not be preserved.

“Eric was very proud to work on the Historical Preservation Commission and felt passionately about the its potential to enhance the beauty of the town and to conserve its heritage,” Scott continued. “But beyond his work on the commission, Eric had a great willingness to serve his community and work to make it a better place. We on the commission are grateful for the time we had with him, are saddened by his passing, and send our thoughts and prayers to his loved ones, family and friends.”