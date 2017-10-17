EWHS Class of 2019 fundraiser at Habit Burger Grill Oct. 20

Edmonds-Woodway’s Class of 2019 is holding a fundraiser this Friday, Oct. 20 from 4-10 p.m. at The Habit Burger Grill in Shoreline (1253 N. 205th St.) by the Costco and Home Depot.

The flier here must be shown to the cashier at checkout to make sure a portion of the proceeds goes directly to the class. Participants can print this flyer or just show it on their phone.

Organizers are hopeful that since Friday night’s EWHS vs. Shorecrest football game is at Shoreline Stadium on Friday, participants will drop by before or after the game for dinner.

The Class of 2019 will use this money for prom, graduation and other class events.