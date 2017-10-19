EWHS musicians awarded private music lessons through Kyle Humann scholarship

42
0
From left: Alex Aaby, Lauren Bui, Kyle Humann, Liam Salas and Logan McDowall (Photo courtesy Jake Bergevin)

Four EWHS musicians have been named winners of the annual Kyle Humann Music Scholarship.

The four will receive free private instruction be used for private music lessons. Humann, a 2005 Edmonds-Woodway High School grad, made a significant donation to the school’s Music Boosters Club, with the goal of providing free private lessons to deserving students.

Students apply and audition for the grant each fall. Two students — Liam Salas and Lauren Bui — were selected for eight months worth of lessons. Two runners up — Alex Aaby and Logan McDowall — will receive two months worth of lessons.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here