Ferry crew rescues man from overturned kayak off Edmonds Friday

Two crew members from the Washington State ferry Spokane rescued a man after his kayak overturned 50 yards north of Edmonds Friday morning.

According to Washington State Ferries spokeswoman Broch Bender, crew members who were dispatched from the ferry in a lifeboat. They pulled the man out of the water and took him to the beach, where he was met by South Snohomish County Fire & Rescue medics.

South Snohomish Fire & Rescue spokeswoman Leslie Hynes said the man, in his 60s, was transported to a local hospital and his condition was non-life-threatening. The man had been in the water for about 15 minutes before he was rescued, Hynes said. Although he was wearing a personal flotation device, he “wasn’t really equipped for being in the water,” she added.

Broch said this is the 73rd life-saving event that ferry crews have participated in across the ferry system this year. See our earlier story on how crews are trained for that work here.