First of two Edmonds candidate forums set for Oct. 9

Candidates for local office are preparing to participate in two candidate forums set for Edmonds Oct. 9 and Oct. 16.

The first forum will be sponsored by the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce on Monday, Oct. 9 in the City of Edmonds Council Chambers, 250 5th Ave. N. Doors open at 6 p.m. for the public to mingle with candidates and enjoy refreshments. Invited candidates include those running for Edmonds City Council, Port Commission and School Board.

The second forum will be jointly sponsored by the Alliance of Citizens for Edmonds (ACE) and the Edmonds Senior Center on Monday, Oct. 16 at the Edmonds Senior Center. It will feature the candidates for three Edmonds Port Commission positions and three Edmonds City Council positions.A moderator will ask questions of each position, and the contested positions will also have an opportunity to ask their opponent a question and offer a closing statement.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the forum will follow from 6-8 p.m. It will be held on the first floor of the Edmonds Senior Center, 220 Railroad Ave. on the Edmonds waterfront. Light snacks, water and coffee will be available.

ACE, founded in 2004, is an organization of citizens committed to protecting the small town character of Edmonds.

Both forums are free and open to the public.