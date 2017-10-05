Fraley-Monillas kicks off re-election campaign with promise of ‘making a difference’

Edmonds City Councilmember Adrienne Fraley-Monillas officially kicked off her re-election campaign with a Thursday evening get-together for friends and supporters at the Meadowdale home of Tung and Tiffany Bui.

Fraley-Monillas has been on the city council since January 2010, and is running for her third four-year term. She is opposed by long-time Edmonds citizen Alvin Rutledge.

Bui, who serves on the Edmonds Diversity Commission, introduced Fraley-Monillas to the crowd of approximately 25.

“Public office isn’t for everyone,” Bui said. “You have to be tough and tolerant of adversity. It’s not for the faint of heart. Adrienne Fraley-Monillas is smart, fair, straight and knows the city inside-out. I’m not easily impressed, but this woman has what it takes. Her energy is amazing.”

“I’m running again for Edmonds City Council for lots of reasons,” Fraley-Monillas began. “But if I had to give just one, it’s this: We’re simply not done with what we’re doing. Hey, I’m retired. I could be sitting in the sun somewhere drinking margaritas. But that’s not me. There’s important work to be done, and I’m committed to making a difference right here in Edmonds. I love this place, and I’m here for the long haul.”

She went on to touch on some of what she sees as the big issues facing Edmonds.

“We need to roll up our sleeves and address the housing issue,” she said. “Too many people are being priced out of Edmonds, so increasing the supply of affordable housing will continue to be one of my top priorities. We need low-income housing, we need senior housing, and we need to explore providing some level of housing for the homeless.”

Another issue “close to her heart” is public health, specifically the opioid crisis in our community. “It all too often starts at home when kids take medications out of the family medicine cabinet,” she said. “Overdoses are happening in our community at alarming levels. I’m currently working directly with the Health District, the Snohomish County Sheriff, the City of Everett and others to address this crisis and turn it around. It’s important, life-saving work and we need to keep at it.”

Closer to home, she wants to see more resources directed to repairing and maintaining our basic infrastructure. “Our roads are falling apart,” she said. “We need to get to work on our water, sewer systems too. These are basic necessities.”

For Fraley-Monillas, part of this is moving ahead with the Highway 99 improvements.

“We got the hard part done with completion of the sub-area plan, but we can’t afford to lose momentum,” she said. “We need to get funding to put it on the ground, we need to get developers interested. It’s a great opportunity to move forward in addressing the housing issue with creative approaches to affordable housing and mixed use, perhaps with a village concept.”

On a personal note, she talked about her roots in the community, her sense of belonging here, and her dedication to being part of it.

“I’ve spent my whole life here,” she said. “As a kid living in Richmond Beach I rode my horse into Edmonds and tied it to a big tree at the corner of 9th and Main. I’ve lived in Edmonds for 34 years. This is my home. My heart and soul are here. Being on council puts me in a position to really make a difference for my neighbors and my community.

“Honestly, it’s the whole reason I’m running for office. It’s not always easy. Sometimes it’s long and slow, but we’ve got to keep the momentum. But you know, even if I weren’t on council I’d still be involved. I simply can’t not do this.”

